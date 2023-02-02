Philadelphia Union re-sign homegrown defender Matt Real

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

The Philadelphia Union have re-signed homegrown defender Matt Real to a new contract through 2024 with an option for 2025, the club announced Thursday.

A veteran of five Major League Soccer seasons, the 23-year-old has 2g/3a in 38 appearances (12 starts). During Philly's historic 2022 campaign that included a club-record 67 points and an MLS Cup trip, Real contributed a goal in 174 minutes of action between the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

"Matt’s development both at left back and in the center of defense will be extremely valuable for us as we compete in multiple tournaments this season," Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a press release.