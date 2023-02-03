Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake loan homegrown defender Jaziel Orozco to Mexico's Santos Laguna

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Real Salt Lake logo generic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Real Salt Lake center back Jaziel Orozco has joined Liga MX side Santos Laguna on a season-long loan, both clubs confirmed Thursday.

RSL's 30th homegrown signing, the 18-year-old Mexican native logged 315 minutes last season with the Claret-and-Cobalt. His main contributions in 2022 were with the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Real Monarchs, making 39 appearances and earning team Defender of the Year honors.

Prior to signing with Salt Lake, Orozco had trials with Santos Laguna and fellow Mexican top-flight side Tigres UANL.

Raised in El Paso, Texas, the defender is eligible to represent the United States and Mexico. He's previously participated with both national team youth systems.

Santos Laguna are currently fourth in the Torneo Clausura standings, while Real Salt Lake are set to make their 2023 MLS season debut on Feb. 25 when visiting Western Conference rivals the Vancouver Whitecaps (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Los Laguneros and RSL will also participate in this summer's Leagues Cup tournament – featuring all 47 clubs from MLS (29) and Liga MX (18).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Real Salt Lake Jaziel Orozco

