World Cup clinching scenarios: How MLS players can advance to Round of 16

There are 37 players from MLS and MLS NEXT Pro representing 12 different countries at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
As third group-stage games get underway, here is how each of those countries – if not already eliminated – can advance to the Round of 16.
- Current standing: 2nd place in Group C, 3 points
- Clinch scenarios: WIN: Advance; DRAW: Could advance, need help from others; LOSS: Eliminated
- Last game: Nov. 30 vs. Poland
- MLS player: Thiago Almada (M, Atlanta United)
- Current standing: 2nd place in Group D, 3 points
- Clinch scenarios: WIN: Advance; DRAW: Could advance, need help from others; LOSS: Eliminated
- Last game: Nov. 30 vs. Denmark
- MLS player: Milos Degenek (D, Columbus Crew)
- Current standing: 4th place in Group F, 0 points
- Clinch scenarios: Already eliminated
- Last game: Dec. 1 vs. Morocco
- MLS players: Lucas Cavallini (F, Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Alistair Johnston (D, CF Montréal), Mark-Anthony Kaye (M, Toronto FC), Ismaël Koné (M, CF Montréal), Richie Laryea (D, Toronto FC), Kamal Miller (D, CF Montréal), Jonathan Osorio (M, Toronto FC), James Pantemis (GK, CF Montréal), Samuel Piette (M, CF Montréal), Dayne St. Clair (GK, Minnesota United FC), Joel Waterman (D, CF Montréal)
- Current standing: 3rd place in Group G, 1 point
- Clinch scenarios: WIN: Could advance, need help from others; DRAW: Eliminated; LOSS: Eliminated
- Last game: Dec. 2 vs. Brazil
- MLS players: Olivier Mbaizo (D, Philadelphia Union), Nouhou Tolo (D, Seattle Sounders FC)
- Current standing: 3rd in Group E, 3 points
- Clinch scenarios: WIN: Advance; DRAW: Could advance, need help from others; LOSS: Eliminated
- Last game: Dec. 1 vs. Germany
- MLS players: Daniel Chacón (D, Colorado Rapids 2), Ronald Matarrita (D, FC Cincinnati), Bryan Oviedo (D, Real Salt Lake)
- Current standing: 2nd in Group A, 4 points
- Clinch scenarios: WIN: Advance; DRAW: Advance; LOSS: Could advance, need help from others
- Last game: Nov. 29 vs. Senegal
- MLS players: Xavier Arreaga (D, Seattle Sounders FC), José Cifuentes (M, LAFC), Sebastián Méndez (M, LAFC), Diego Palacios (D, LAFC)
- Current standing: 4th in Group C, 1 point
- Clinch scenarios: WIN: Could advance, need help from others; DRAW: Eliminated; LOSS: Eliminated
- Last game: Nov. 30 vs. Saudi Arabia
- MLS player: Héctor Herrera (M, Houston Dynamo FC)
- Current standing: 1st in Group C, 4 points
- Clinch scenarios: WIN: Advance; DRAW: Advance; LOSS: Could advance, need help from others
- Last game: Nov. 30 vs. Argentina
- MLS player: Karol Swiderski (F, Charlotte FC)
- Current standing: 2nd in Group G, 3 points
- Clinch scenarios: WIN: Advance; DRAW: Could advance, need help from others; LOSS: Eliminated
- Last game: Dec. 2 vs. Serbia
- MLS player: Xherdan Shaqiri (M, Chicago Fire FC)
- Current standing: 4th in Group H, 1 point
- Clinch scenarios: WIN: Could advance, need help from others; DRAW: Eliminated; LOSS: Eliminated
- Last game: Dec. 2 vs. Ghana
- MLS players: Martín Cáceres (D, LA Galaxy), Facundo Torres (F, Orlando City SC)
- Current standing: 3rd in Group B, 2 points
- Clinch scenarios: WIN: Advance; DRAW: Eliminated; LOSS: Eliminated
- Last game: Nov. 29 vs. Iran
- MLS players: Kellyn Acosta (M, LAFC), Jesús Ferreira (F, FC Dallas), Sean Johnson (GK, New York City FC), Aaron Long (D, New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (D, Nashville SC), Jordan Morris (F, Seattle Sounders FC), Cristian Roldán (M, Seattle Sounders FC), DeAndre Yedlin (D, Inter Miami CF), Walker Zimmerman (D, Nashville SC)
- Current standing: 4th in Group B, 1 point
- Clinch scenarios: WIN: Could advance, need help from others; DRAW: Eliminated; LOSS: Eliminated
- Last game: Nov. 29 vs. England
- MLS player: Gareth Bale (F, LAFC)