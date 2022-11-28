World Cup clinching scenarios: How MLS players can advance to Round of 16

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22WC-MLS-clinch-scenarios

There are 37 players from MLS and MLS NEXT Pro representing 12 different countries at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

As third group-stage games get underway, here is how each of those countries – if not already eliminated – can advance to the Round of 16.

Argentina logo
Argentina
  • Current standing: 2nd place in Group C, 3 points
  • Clinch scenarios: WIN: Advance; DRAW: Could advance, need help from others; LOSS: Eliminated
  • Last game: Nov. 30 vs. Poland
  • MLS player: Thiago Almada (M, Atlanta United)
Australia logo
Australia
  • Current standing: 2nd place in Group D, 3 points
  • Clinch scenarios: WIN: Advance; DRAW: Could advance, need help from others; LOSS: Eliminated
  • Last game: Nov. 30 vs. Denmark
  • MLS player: Milos Degenek (D, Columbus Crew)
  • Current standing: 3rd place in Group G, 1 point
  • Clinch scenarios: WIN: Could advance, need help from others; DRAW: Eliminated; LOSS: Eliminated
  • Last game: Dec. 2 vs. Brazil
  • MLS players: Olivier Mbaizo (D, Philadelphia Union), Nouhou Tolo (D, Seattle Sounders FC)
Costa Rica logo
Costa Rica
  • Current standing: 3rd in Group E, 3 points
  • Clinch scenarios: WIN: Advance; DRAW: Could advance, need help from others; LOSS: Eliminated
  • Last game: Dec. 1 vs. Germany
  • MLS players: Daniel Chacón (D, Colorado Rapids 2), Ronald Matarrita (D, FC Cincinnati), Bryan Oviedo (D, Real Salt Lake)
  • Current standing: 4th in Group C, 1 point
  • Clinch scenarios: WIN: Could advance, need help from others; DRAW: Eliminated; LOSS: Eliminated
  • Last game: Nov. 30 vs. Saudi Arabia
  • MLS player: Héctor Herrera (M, Houston Dynamo FC)
Poland logo
Poland
  • Current standing: 1st in Group C, 4 points
  • Clinch scenarios: WIN: Advance; DRAW: Advance; LOSS: Could advance, need help from others
  • Last game: Nov. 30 vs. Argentina
  • MLS player: Karol Swiderski (F, Charlotte FC)
Switzerland logo
Switzerland
  • Current standing: 2nd in Group G, 3 points
  • Clinch scenarios: WIN: Advance; DRAW: Could advance, need help from others; LOSS: Eliminated
  • Last game: Dec. 2 vs. Serbia
  • MLS player: Xherdan Shaqiri (M, Chicago Fire FC)
Uruguay logo
Uruguay
  • Current standing: 4th in Group H, 1 point
  • Clinch scenarios: WIN: Could advance, need help from others; DRAW: Eliminated; LOSS: Eliminated
  • Last game: Dec. 2 vs. Ghana
  • MLS players: Martín Cáceres (D, LA Galaxy), Facundo Torres (F, Orlando City SC)
  • Current standing: 4th in Group B, 1 point
  • Clinch scenarios: WIN: Could advance, need help from others; DRAW: Eliminated; LOSS: Eliminated
  • Last game: Nov. 29 vs. England
  • MLS player: Gareth Bale (F, LAFC)
World Cup

