LAFC roster update: Hugo Lloris in talks for return

LAFC are in talks with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris about returning for the 2026 campaign, the club announced in Wednesday's year-end roster update.

Lloris has spent the last two seasons with LAFC, arriving from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. He won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France and, from their EPL days, was reunited this summer with league-record signing Son Heung-Min.

The Black & Gold are also in talks with Swiss Super League side Grasshopper Club Zürich about a return for midfielder Mathieu Choinière. The Canadian international and CF Montréal homegrown product was a key addition after joining this summer on loan.

Three other loans are set to expire, including for Ireland international midfielder Andrew Moran. He was acquired this summer from EPL side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 2026 campaign will be LAFC's first full year with Son, who tallied 12g/4a in 13 games upon debuting in August. He formed a formidable partnership with fellow DP forward Denis Bouanga.

LAFC will also have a new head coach next year. Steve Cherundolo has departed for Germany after four seasons, a decision he announced in April.

Contract options exercised (4)

Thomas Hasal (GK)

Kenny Nielsen (D)

Nkosi Tafari (D)

Adrian Wibowo (F)

Contract options declined (4)

Alexandru Bǎluțǎ (F)

Jailson (M)

David Ochoa (GK)

Adam Saldaña (M)

In discussions (3)

Mathieu Choinière (M)

Hugo Lloris (GK)

Ryan Raposo (M)

Loans expired (3)