November window: MLS players book 2026 World Cup tickets

It’s nearly time to get back to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, but first, we figured we’d take a moment to look back at an international break full of reasons to celebrate for players around the league.

Ok, admittedly, unless you’re an FC Dallas fan, there might be a slight chance you aren’t familiar with Deedson yet. Let’s change that immediately. Because Deedson is playing a key part in what might be the 2026 FIFA World Cup’s best story.

Due to overwhelming gang violence within the country, the Haitian national team haven't played a home match since July 2021. In March 2024, gangs overtook Haiti’s national stadium. That’s barely scratching the surface of the current situation, of course – for more, check out this piece from Jon Arnold – but it should give you some idea of what this team has been up against during qualifying.