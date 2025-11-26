Philadelphia Union roster update: Mikael Uhre out of contract

Philadelphia Union striker Mikael Uhre is out of contract and in negotiations about a new deal, the club announced Wednesday in their year-end roster update.

Uhre has spent the past four seasons with Philadelphia, arriving in 2022 from Danish Superliga side Brøndby IF as a then-club-record signing. He's occupied a Designated Player roster spot and tallied 43g/28a in 155 matches across all competitions.

The Union are also in discussions with veteran midfielder Alejandro Bedoya about a new deal. The former US international and 2014 FIFA World Cup alum, who turns 39 in April, has the second-most appearances in club history (314). He joined Philly in 2016.

Elsewhere, the Union exercised their contract options for leading scorer Tai Baribo and homegrown defender Nathan Harriel. The club also recently signed midfielder Indiana Vassilev to a new contract and exercised their option for defender Olwethu Makhanya.

In 2025, Philly won their second-ever Supporters' Shield title. They earned a league-best 66 points in head coach Bradley Carnell's first season, before losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Contract options exercised (2)

Tai Baribo (F)

Nathan Harriel (D)

Contract options declined (4)

Chris Donovan (F)

Isaiah LeFlore (D)

Nicholas Pariano (M)

Oliver Semmle (GK)

In discussions/out of contract (4)