FIFA World Cup: Your MLS guide to the November international window

Your regularly scheduled Audi MLS Cup Playoffs programming will be back in juuusssttt a moment, but first there’s a teensy international break to get through.
It’s an important one, though.
Multiple national teams (featuring multiple MLS players) are on the verge of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup or missing out entirely. There's a lot on the line.
It’s a playoff for a shot at a playoff.
Nine teams from Africa have already qualified by virtue of winning their qualifying groups.
FYI, that’s: Algeria, Cape Verde (Hi, Steven Moreira), Egypt, Ghana (Hi, Joseph Paintsil), Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia.
Now, the top four second-place finishers from the group stage will face off in a playoff for the right to advance to the “intercontinental playoff” set to take place in March 2026. Six teams – two from Concacaf, and one each from the AFC, CAF, Conmebol and OFC – will clash for the final two World Cup spots.
There’s an “MLS Roster Rules” vibe to how complicated things suddenly got there. But, basically, all you really need to know is that Gabon and Cameroon have to keep winning or they’re done. LAFC forward Denis Bouanga will lead Gabon against Nigeria on Thursday, Nov. 13 (11 am ET).
Seattle Sounders FC defender Nouhou and New York Red Bulls forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will be a part of Cameroon’s squad as they take on Congo DR that same day (2 pm ET). The winners will face off on Sunday for a spot in the intercontinental playoff.
Bouanga is Gabon’s leading scorer in qualifying with eight goals to his name. Nouhou is not the Indomitable Lions' leading scorer, but it’s very important you know that he has, in fact, scored a goal during this qualifying run.
Quick primer on the current state of Concacaf qualifying: Aside from the three host countries (USA, Canada, Mexico), no one has officially qualified yet from the three groups vying for a spot. That means three automatic qualifying spots for the group winners – plus two intercontinental playoff spots – are still on the table as we head into Concacaf’s final qualifying window, where each side will play two matches.
In Group A, San Diego FC midfielder Aníbal Godoy will be a part of a Panama squad currently missing out on the group's top spot due to scoring one less goal than Suriname. They’ll face off against a Guatemala side that includes D.C. United defender Aaron Herrera. Guatemala enter their final two games one point behind first place. Even fourth-place El Salvador (featuring LAFC attacker Nathan Ordaz) still have a long shot at winning the group.
Group B is a little more comfortable for the folks at the top. Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake and Jamaica have earned nine points so far, the most of any Concacaf side. They’re one point ahead of second-place Curaçao and four points ahead of third-place Trinidad & Tobago. It would take a pretty spectacular collapse to miss out on at least making the intercontinental playoff.
We’re right back to being a bit messier in Group C. Honduras lead by two points over Costa Rica, and three points over Haiti. Nashville SC defender Andy Najar will play a key role for Honduras alongside Minnesota United FC defender Joseph Rosales. They may need to slow down New York City FC and Costa Rica striker Alonso Martínez in the group’s final match to secure their spot for 2026. Or maybe Philadelphia midfielder Danley Jean Jacques and Haiti will have the final say?
Alright, one last quick primer. The 12 winners of each group will qualify. Only England have sealed a spot after four matches.
There’s no intercontinental playoff for Europe. Just an exclusive, UEFA-only playoff featuring the 12 runners-up in the group stage and four additional teams from the Nations League vying for four spots.
Fresh off San Diego’s Round One dispatch of Portland, MLS Newcomer of the Year Anders Dreyer will join Denmark with a chance to clinch Group C. He’s only played 100 minutes in qualifying, but he’s scored twice. Denmark have already locked up a spot in the playoff; however, they’re entering the break tied with Scotland for the automatic qualifying spot. They’ll face Scotland on Tuesday, Nov. 18 (2:45 pm ET).
Meanwhile, Austin FC defender Oleksandr Svatok and Ukraine enter the break three points behind France for Group D’s top spot. His teammate, Myrto Uzuni, and Albania can’t win their group, but are in the lead for the playoff spot.
Atlanta United midfielder Bartosz Slisz and Poland are sitting in second place in Group G, three points behind the Netherlands and three points ahead of Finland with a game in hand.
And, lastly, Marco Pašalić (Orlando City) and Petar Musa (FC Dallas) have helped Croatia to the top spot in Group L. They have a game in hand on their closest pursuers: Czechia and shock contenders the Faroe Islands.