FIFA World Cup: Your MLS guide to the November international window

Your regularly scheduled Audi MLS Cup Playoffs programming will be back in juuusssttt a moment, but first there’s a teensy international break to get through.

Multiple national teams (featuring multiple MLS players) are on the verge of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup or missing out entirely. There's a lot on the line.

It’s a playoff for a shot at a playoff.

Nine teams from Africa have already qualified by virtue of winning their qualifying groups.

FYI, that’s: Algeria, Cape Verde (Hi, Steven Moreira), Egypt, Ghana (Hi, Joseph Paintsil), Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia.

Now, the top four second-place finishers from the group stage will face off in a playoff for the right to advance to the “intercontinental playoff” set to take place in March 2026. Six teams – two from Concacaf, and one each from the AFC, CAF, Conmebol and OFC – will clash for the final two World Cup spots.

There’s an “MLS Roster Rules” vibe to how complicated things suddenly got there. But, basically, all you really need to know is that Gabon and Cameroon have to keep winning or they’re done. LAFC forward Denis Bouanga will lead Gabon against Nigeria on Thursday, Nov. 13 (11 am ET).

Seattle Sounders FC defender Nouhou and New York Red Bulls forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will be a part of Cameroon’s squad as they take on Congo DR that same day (2 pm ET). The winners will face off on Sunday for a spot in the intercontinental playoff.