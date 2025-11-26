FC Cincinnati roster update: Brenner in talks for return

FC Cincinnati announced their year-end roster decisions on Wednesday, confirming they're in discussions with Brenner about returning for 2026.

The Brazilian striker rejoined the club this summer on loan from Italian Serie A side Udinese. He produced 6g/1a in 10 matches during his second stint with the Orange & Blue, including a brace in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs that powered a Round One defeat of Hell is Real rivals Columbus Crew.

Meanwhile, the club has declined the options of midfielder Yuya Kubo, striker Kei Kamara and defender Brad Smith.

Kubo spent six seasons with Cincy (2020-25), making 179 all-competition appearances. Kamara, 41, is Major League Soccer's second all-time leading scorer with 147 regular-season goals.

Additionally, Polish international Dominik Marczuk's loan has expired. The U22 Initiative winger will return to Real Salt Lake.

Cincy's decisions come after finishing second in the 2025 Supporters' Shield standings (65 points), one point behind the Philadelphia Union. Their season ended with an Eastern Conference Semifinal defeat to Inter Miami CF.

Contract options exercised (6)

Tah Brian Anunga (M)

Teenage Hadebe (D)

Stiven Jimenez (M)

Evan Louro (GK)

Kenji Mboma Dem (F)

Matt Miazga (D)

Contract options declined (3)

Kei Kamara (F)

Yuya Kubo (M)

Brad Smith (D)

In discussions (4)

Brenner (F)

Lukas Engel (D)

Ayoub Jabbari (F)

Alvas Powell (D)

Loan expired (1)

Dominik Marczuk (M)

Retiring (1)