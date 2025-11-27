Minnesota United roster update: St. Clair, Lod in talks for new deals

Minnesota United FC are in negotiations with goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (out of contract) and midfielder Robin Lod (option declined), the club announced Wednesday in their season-end roster update.

St. Clair was recently named the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and placed on the 2025 MLS Best XI. The Canadian international, who's poised for a key 2026 FIFA World Cup role, has been Minnesota's unquestioned starter the past four seasons.

Lod has played the second-most games (185) in the Loons' MLS history. The Finland international and 2024 MLS All-Star originally joined the club in 2019 from Spanish side Sporting de Gijón.

Additionally, midfielder Hassani Dotson is out of contract and eligible for free agency. The 2019 MLS SuperDraft selection has played the third-most matches (176) for the Loons.

In 2025, Minnesota set a new club record for regular-season points (58). Head coach Eric Ramsay's group bowed out of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in the Western Conference Semifinals at San Diego FC.

Contract options exercised (5)

Morris Duggan (D)

Devin Padelford (D)

Alec Smir (GK)

Wessel Speel (GK)

D.J. Taylor (D)

Contract options declined (2)

Kipp Keller (D)

Samuel Shashoua (M)

Out of contract (1)

Hassani Dotson (M)

In negotiations (3)