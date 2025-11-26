Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Tristan Blackmon fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after the Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Blackmon fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Tristan Blackmon for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 92nd+ minute of Vancouver’s match against LAFC on November 22nd.
Baird fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined San Diego FC forward Corey Baird for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 28th minute of San Diego’s match against Minnesota United FC on November 24th.