Disciplinary Committee Decision

Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Tristan Blackmon fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after the Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Blackmon fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Tristan Blackmon for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 92nd+ minute of Vancouver’s match against LAFC on November 22nd.

Baird fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined San Diego FC forward Corey Baird for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 28th minute of San Diego’s match against Minnesota United FC on November 24th.

