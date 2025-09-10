World Cup: 10 MLS stars from the September international window

Bouanga opened the international break by scoring a first-half hat trick in a 4-0 win over Seychelles, before helping his side pick up a point vs. group-leaders Ivory Coast.

Bouanga is the leading goalscorer across all of CAF World Cup Qualifying with eight goals, one more than Liverpool FC legend Mohammed Salah. With two matches remaining, Gabon trail Ivory Coast by just one point in the race for their group's automatic qualification spot.