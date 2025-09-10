World Cup: 10 MLS stars from the September international window

With the FIFA 2026 World Cup nine months out, several MLS stars spent the September international window moving closer to qualifying for next summer's marquee tournament, while others reinforced their case for a key role on the sport's biggest stage.
Here are 10 standout performers who will hope to bring their strong form back to club play as the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs draw ever closer.
One of several CanMNT stars to boost their stock in two wins over European opposition this window, Ahmed improved his case for a spot on Les Rouges' World Cup squad.
The 24-year-old netted his first international goal and added an assist in Canada's 3-0 win over Romania, then was lively during their 1-0 victory at Wales.
The Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder was injured during Canada's 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign, but has become a crucial member of Jesse Marsch's squad since returning to the fold.
With the USMNT craving a get-right win against Japan following their 2-0 defeat to South Korea, Arfsten played a big part in helping the Yanks return to winning ways.
In front of his home crowd, the Columbus Crew wingback delivered a picture-perfect cross to set up the United States' opening goal (a brilliant volley from Alex Zendejas), and helped the backline secure a clean sheet during an important 2-0 victory.
The LAFC winger has Gabon eyeing qualification for their first-ever World Cup.
Bouanga opened the international break by scoring a first-half hat trick in a 4-0 win over Seychelles, before helping his side pick up a point vs. group-leaders Ivory Coast.
Bouanga is the leading goalscorer across all of CAF World Cup Qualifying with eight goals, one more than Liverpool FC legend Mohammed Salah. With two matches remaining, Gabon trail Ivory Coast by just one point in the race for their group's automatic qualification spot.
LAFC's newest superstar stayed stateside for two friendlies and was a difference-maker in each for South Korea.
Son opened the window with 1g/1a in a 2-0 win over the United States, then followed up his man-of-the-match performance with another goal against Mexico in a back-and-forth 2-2 draw.
The MLS-record transfer and South Korea have already qualified for next summer's World Cup.
Kamara and Sierra Leone kept their World Cup dreams alive during the September international window, picking up four points in two games.
The MLS legend and FC Cincinnati striker played a key role in their first match, scoring an incredible header from outside of the 18-yard box during a 1-1 draw with Guinea-Bissau.
Fresh off a return to MLS with Houston Dynamo FC, Lowe got Jamaica's final round of World Cup qualifying off to a hot start. The veteran center back opened the scoring and helped keep a clean sheet in the Reggae Boyz's 4-0 victory over Bermuda.
Lowe and Jamaica followed that dominant performance with another clean sheet against Trinidad & Tobago in their second match, as a 2-0 victory moved them top of their qualifying group.
Although he didn't get on the scoresheet during the international break, Lozano made his triumphant return to the Mexican national team and earned praise from manager Javier Aguirre.
San Diego FC's superstar forward donned his national team colors for the first time since March 2024, making a substitute appearance in a 0-0 draw with Japan, before starting in El Tri's 2-2 draw with South Korea.
With just nine months until the World Cup, Lozano will hope strong MLS form will help him carve out a place on El Tri's roster.
In what was likely his final-ever home match for the Argentina national team, Messi made sure to meet the moment.
In front of nearly 77,000 fans passionately chanting his name at Estadio Monumental, Inter Miami's captain struck for a brace to pilot La Albiceleste's 3-0 win over Venezuela before sitting out (rest) Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Ecuador.
Messi and Argentina topped the Conmebol World Cup qualifying table, ensuring progression to their 19th FIFA World Cup and a chance to become the first repeat champions since Brazil in 1962.
Morales was central to one of the biggest results in Bolivian history on Tuesday night, as La Verde shocked Brazil, 1-0, in their final match of Conmebol World Cup Qualifying, earning progression to the FIFA Intercontinental Playoff in the process.
Needing a win and a Venezuela loss or draw, the CF Montréal center back was part of a heroic defense that saw his nation upend the five-time world champions. Bolivia are looking to return to the World Cup for the first time since 1994.
One of the best stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying cycle so far, Cape Verde are within touching distance of a place at next summer's tournament.
The Tubarões Azuis stormed into first place in their group, earning two wins from two games, including a shock 1-0 upset of African powerhouse Cameroon. Moreira played 90 minutes in defense in both matches, helping his nation secure back-to-back clean sheets.
With two games remaining, Cape Verde hold a four-point lead atop their group, meaning a win in either of their next two qualifiers will earn them a first-ever World Cup appearance.