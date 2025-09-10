USMNT bring back the good vibes: "We all believe"

The opponent, the head coach and many of the faces on the pitch were different. Yet the 2-0 scoreline, the noisy, intimate venue and the warm welcome from the faithful felt like a familiar blanket, reminding the U.S. men’s national team why Columbus has been their program’s spiritual home for more than a quarter-century.

“When we're courageous and when we're aggressive and we play like ourselves, we can hang with the best and play really good stuff. We’re a difficult team to play against when we're at our best.”

“It just shows us that it's working,” New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese told TNT’s postgame show after his third clean sheet in US colors. “We all believe in the plan and the process. But tangible results like tonight, really, it just makes it even more obvious.

After Tuesday’s solid, stabilizing 2-0 win over Japan at Lower.com Field, Mauricio Pochettino gamely insisted that the process was what mattered most, a process that won’t really reach its conclusion until their FIFA 2026 World Cup campaign kicks off in Inglewood, California next summer.

Get-right result

The good vibes always seem to flow a bit more easily in Ohio’s capital city. The Yanks are now 11W-1L-3D all-time in Columbus, where ‘dos a cero’ is both tagline and tradition, and vocal support is a point of local pride.

There have been so many headwinds for so much of Pochettino’s year in charge: falling short in Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup, off-field drama around prominent players, seven straight losses against highly-ranked opponents, including to Son Heung-Min’s South Korea in New Jersey on Saturday.

In that context, this felt like quite a bit more than just a decent friendly W.

A shift to a 3-4-2-1 formation – fittingly, the same shape that Wilfried Nancy has utilized to build LDC’s main tenants, the Columbus Crew, into an MLS power – seemed to simplify the tactics and empower US players all over the pitch. The Yanks’ pressing was far more effective, powered by the tenacity and bite that have always been the hallmark of the best USMNT sides.

“We were talking this whole camp about intensity, aggressiveness,” said playmaker Alejandro Zendejas, who grabbed with both hands the opportunity presented to him after long periods out of the squad. “We talked about it before the game, that we got to be intense on pressing, aggressiveness and all that.