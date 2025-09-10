Son Heung-Min strikes again! LAFC star keeps scoring for South Korea

Son Heung-Min made it two goals in as many games for South Korea during the September international window, scoring a sensational strike in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Mexico.

No stopping that 🚀 Son delivers the equalizer for South Korea. pic.twitter.com/ERGGPFMmWz

Oh Hyeon-Gyu gave South Korea their first lead of the night shortly after, but El Tri found an equalizer in second-half stoppage time via Santiago Giménez.

The LAFC superstar forward came on after the halftime break at Nashville SC 's GEODIS Park with Mexico up 1-0, ripping a half-volley past goalkeeper Raúl Rangel in the 65th minute to cancel out Raúl Jiménez's first-half opener.

Summer of Son

Tuesday's goal gave Son 2g/1a with South Korea during FIFA's September window, following his man-of-the-match performance in Saturday's 2-0 win over the United States.

That's in addition to the Tottenham Hotspur legend's 1g/1a over four appearances since making his LAFC debut last month after an MLS-record inbound transfer reportedly worth upwards of $26.5 million.

Son will look to carry this form into a key MLS Matchday 33 clash for the Black & Gold.