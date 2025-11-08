Cavan Sullivan PANENKA gives USA win at FIFA U-17 World Cup

Cavan Sullivan delivered yet again at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup on Saturday, scoring a cheeky penalty kick to give the United States a 2-1 win over Tajikistan in Group I play.

Charlotte FC homegrown attacker Nimfasha Berchimas headed home an equalizer in the 30th minute, and Sullivan provided a moment of magic in the 61st minute to continue the US's strong start to the Qatar-based tournament.

The Philadelphia Union homegrown midfielder gently chipped his shot down the center of the goal – commonly called a "panenka" – and past the diving goalkeeper to complete the comeback result.

Sullivan's panenka marked his second goal in as many games at the U-17 World Cup, after he subbed on in the second half and finished from close range in Wednesday's 1-0 opening win over Burkina Faso.

The 16-year-old, who's one of 11 MLS players representing the US at the U-17 World Cup, will hope to keep the momentum going in Tuesday's group-stage finale vs. Czechia. With six points from two matches, the US are well-positioned to advance to the knockout stage.

Previously called a "generational talent," Sullivan signed with Philly in May 2024 as a 14-year-old and quickly debuted for the first team. He's played 18 times for the Union and has featured extensively in MLS NEXT Pro for Philadelphia Union II.