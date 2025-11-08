Cavan Sullivan PANENKA gives USA win at FIFA U-17 World Cup

Cavan Sullivan delivered yet again at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup on Saturday, scoring a cheeky penalty kick to give the United States a 2-1 win over Tajikistan in Group I play.
The Philadelphia Union homegrown midfielder gently chipped his shot down the center of the goal – commonly called a "panenka" – and past the diving goalkeeper to complete the comeback result.
Charlotte FC homegrown attacker Nimfasha Berchimas headed home an equalizer in the 30th minute, and Sullivan provided a moment of magic in the 61st minute to continue the US's strong start to the Qatar-based tournament.
Sullivan's panenka marked his second goal in as many games at the U-17 World Cup, after he subbed on in the second half and finished from close range in Wednesday's 1-0 opening win over Burkina Faso.
The 16-year-old, who's one of 11 MLS players representing the US at the U-17 World Cup, will hope to keep the momentum going in Tuesday's group-stage finale vs. Czechia. With six points from two matches, the US are well-positioned to advance to the knockout stage.
Previously called a "generational talent," Sullivan signed with Philly in May 2024 as a 14-year-old and quickly debuted for the first team. He's played 18 times for the Union and has featured extensively in MLS NEXT Pro for Philadelphia Union II.
Sullivan will reportedly join English Premier League side Manchester City in the future. In the meantime, he's helped Philly win the 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield and secure the Eastern Conference No. 1 seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.