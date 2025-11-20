Did You See It

MLS schedule unveiled: 10 must-watch games in 2026

The 2026 MLS regular season schedule is here, setting the stage for a massive year in North American soccer.

Before FIFA 2026 World Cup fever takes over, MLS is Back on Feb. 21-22. The league will pause from May 25-July 16 for next summer's marquee tournament, then resume through Decision Day (Nov. 7) and the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

As fans plan matchdays with family and friends, here are 10 can't-miss games – whether you're in person or watching worldwide on Apple TV.

LAFC vs. Inter Miami CF
Matchday 1
  • When: Saturday, Feb. 21 | 9:30 pm ET
  • Where: Los Angeles Coliseum

Two iconic clubs open their seasons in an iconic setting, as LAFC host Inter Miami CF at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The nearly 78,000-capacity venue has hosted some of the most memorable cultural and sporting events of the past century, making it a fitting location for a highly anticipated matchup between two of MLS’s biggest stars: Lionel Messi and Son Heung-Min.

LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC
Matchday 1
  • When: Sunday, Feb. 22 | 7 pm ET
  • Where: Dignity Health Sports Park

The first Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire game of the year brings us a big-market showdown between the LA Galaxy and New York City FC.

All eyes will be on returning Galaxy superstar Riqui Puig, a key piece of the club’s MLS Cup 2024-winning squad who missed all of this season with an ACL tear.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Toronto FC
Matchday 2
  • When: Saturday, Feb. 28 | 9:30 pm ET
  • Where: BC Place

It’s an all-Canadian affair at BC Place, where Vancouver Whitecaps FC host Toronto FC.

Thomas Müller and the ‘Caps will look to make an early-season statement against a TFC side aiming for a major performance in their second year under head coach Robin Fraser.

Inter Miami CF vs. Austin FC
Matchday 6
  • When: Saturday, April 4 | 7:30 pm ET
  • Where: Miami Freedom Park

A dream years in the making becomes a reality for Inter Miami on April 4, when they play their inaugural match at 25,000-seat Miami Freedom Park.

The Herons welcome Austin FC for a historic game that marks the latest milestone in their transformative Lionel Messi-led project.

San Diego FC vs. LAFC
Matchday 11
  • When: Saturday, May 2 | 9:30 pm ET
  • Where: Snapdragon Stadium

With regional bragging rights in play, marquee stars and two of the league’s most passionate fanbases, this budding SoCal rivalry has all the makings of a new classic.

San Diego FC vs. LAFC are already must-watch games, including this Matchday 11 clash featuring Anders Dreyer and Chucky Lozano vs. Son and Denis Bouanga.

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers
Matchday 16
  • When: Thursday, July 16 | 10:30 pm ET
  • Where: Lumen Field

When league action resumes ahead of the 2026 World Cup final, Cascadia Cup rivals Seattle and Portland clash in the Pacific Northwest.

The Sounders are coming off a Leagues Cup 2025 title, while Portland have made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United
Matchday 16
  • When: Friday, July 17 | 8 pm ET
  • Where: GEODIS Park

Readying to go after the World Cup break, Nashville host Atlanta in a southern rivalry match.

Nashville have star power in DPs Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge, who come up against Tata Martino’s side in the legendary Argentine manager's first year back with the Five Stripes.

FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew
Matchday 31
  • When: Sunday, Oct. 18 | 7 pm ET
  • Where: TQL Stadium

A high-stakes Hell is Real derby right around Halloween? Sign us up.

This game will likely have serious 2026 postseason implications. It will certainly have the memories of FC Cincinnati eliminating the Columbus Crew in Round One of the 2025 playoffs.

LAFC vs. LA Galaxy
Matchday 32
  • When: Sunday, Oct. 25 | 9 pm ET
  • Where: BMO Stadium

El Tráfico always produces fireworks, and this late-season edition has the makings of an instant classic.

With superstars on both sides, led by Son Heung-Min and Riqui Puig, LAFC and LA Galaxy could be battling for the Western Conference's top seed.

Inter Miami CF vs. Charlotte FC
Matchday 35
  • When: Saturday, Nov. 7 | 4 pm ET
  • Where: Miami Freedom Park

While we don't have a crystal ball for what Decision Day games will have the biggest implications, this Miami vs. Charlotte meeting seems like a good starting point.

Who knows? Maybe there are Supporters’ Shield and Golden Boot presented by Audi implications up for grabs.

A few more…

Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC

  • When: Saturday, April 11 | 7:30 pm ET
  • Where: Bank of America Stadium

These Eastern Conference rivals will look to build on their club-record points total from last season. Wilfried Zaha and Pep Biel take center stage for hosts Charlotte.

New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC

  • When: Saturday, May 16 | 7:30 pm ET
  • Where: Sports Illustrated Stadium

The Hudson River Derby always delivers. Red Bull aim to bounce back after missing the playoffs for the first time in 16 years, while NYCFC remain a model of consistency.

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

  • When: Sunday, Aug. 16 | 9 pm ET
  • Where: Lumen Field

This Cascadia Cup clash sees perennial MLS Cup contenders from Seattle host a transformed Whitecaps side led by German icon Thomas Müller.

