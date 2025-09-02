Houston Dynamo sign Jamaican defender Damion Lowe

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Houston Dynamo FC have signed Jamaican international center back Damion Lowe through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027, the club announced Tuesday.
The 32-year-old veteran was a free agent after last playing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Okhdood Club.
Houston will be Lowe's fourth MLS team, following previous stints with Seattle Sounders FC (2014-16), Inter Miami CF (2022) and the Philadelphia Union (2023-24). He has 3g/1a in 55 regular-season appearances.
Internationally, Lowe has 3g/2a in 74 games for Jamaica, most recently featuring at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.
“Damion is a tough, physical defender who provides additional depth to our backline as we enter the final stretch of the season,” said president of soccer Pat Onstad. “He brings extensive professional and international experience and provides another option to our backline as we have multiple players returning from injury.
"We welcome Damion to Houston and look forward to working with him as we push to qualify for the playoffs for the third year in a row.”
Lowe is Houston's second defensive signing in three months, following Antônio Carlos. The Dynamo backline also features Erik Sviatchenko, Pablo Ortiz and Ethan Bartlow.
Houston are 10th in the Western Conference (32 points; 8W-12L-8D), three points shy of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs line, with six games remaining.
