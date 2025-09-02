Houston Dynamo sign Jamaican defender Damion Lowe

Houston Dynamo FC have signed Jamaican international center back Damion Lowe through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027, the club announced Tuesday.

The 32-year-old veteran was a free agent after last playing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Okhdood Club.

Houston will be Lowe's fourth MLS team, following previous stints with Seattle Sounders FC (2014-16), Inter Miami CF (2022) and the Philadelphia Union (2023-24). He has 3g/1a in 55 regular-season appearances.

Internationally, Lowe has 3g/2a in 74 games for Jamaica, most recently featuring at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

“Damion is a tough, physical defender who provides additional depth to our backline as we enter the final stretch of the season,” said president of soccer Pat Onstad. “He brings extensive professional and international experience and provides another option to our backline as we have multiple players returning from injury.