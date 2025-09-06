USMNT drop friendly to Son Heung-Min's South Korea

The US men's national team fell 2-0 to South Korea Saturday at Sports Illustrated Stadium in the first of two September international friendlies.

LAFC summer marquee signing Son Heung-Min led the Taegeuk Warriors to victory, opening the score and providing an assist in a standout performance at the home of the New York Red Bulls.

Son slipped through the USMNT defense and beat New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese at the near post in the 18th minute before setting up Lee Dong-Gyeong's backheel finish at the stroke of halftime.

Chris Richards almost pulled one back for the hosts, forcing a close-range save from Jo Hyeon-Woo in the 73rd minute. However, South Korea held firm defensively to close out the win.

