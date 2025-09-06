USMNT drop friendly to Son Heung-Min's South Korea

The US men's national team fell 2-0 to South Korea Saturday at Sports Illustrated Stadium in the first of two September international friendlies.
LAFC summer marquee signing Son Heung-Min led the Taegeuk Warriors to victory, opening the score and providing an assist in a standout performance at the home of the New York Red Bulls.
Son slipped through the USMNT defense and beat New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese at the near post in the 18th minute before setting up Lee Dong-Gyeong's backheel finish at the stroke of halftime.
Chris Richards almost pulled one back for the hosts, forcing a close-range save from Jo Hyeon-Woo in the 73rd minute. However, South Korea held firm defensively to close out the win.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Nine months - and nine more friendlies - before co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup along with Canada and Mexico, the United States still have plenty of questions ahead of next summer's tournament. Not even the return of Europe-based stars like Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams appeared to provide much clarity for head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who'll look to see an improved performance on Tuesday when the USMNT close out the September window against Japan at the Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Son's opening goal set the tone and sent South Korea on their way to victory.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: In his first national team appearance since his record-breaking MLS move, Son reminded everyone why he remains one of the sport's elite stars.
Next Up
- USA: Tuesday, Sept. 9 vs. Japan | 7:30 pm ET | International friendly
- KOR: Tuesday, Sept. 9 vs. Mexico | 9 pm ET | International friendly