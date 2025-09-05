Lionel Messi: Argentina legend nets brace in emotional home farewell

The significance of these goals wasn't lost on Lionel Messi.
Inter Miami CF's legendary No. 10 netted a memorable brace in potentially his last-ever competitive national team match on home soil, opening and closing the scoring in Thursday's 3-0 win over Venezuela in World Cup qualifiers.
Messi superbly dinked ex-D.C. United goalkeeper Rafael Romo in the 39th minute before first-timing former Atlanta United standout Thiago Almada's service with a brilliant finish to close out an emotional night at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.
Poignant night
Fellow Inter Miami superstar Rodrigo De Paul also started for Argentina, who got an additional goal from Lautaro Martínez midway through the second half.
But the spotlight was firmly on Messi, who appeared to be in tears during pre-match preparations as sentiments ran high throughout the night.
With Argentina set to close out Conmebol qualifiers at Ecuador on Tuesday, Messi wouldn't wear the Albiceleste's colors in his native country until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The 38-year-old, whose national team tenure is expected to last no longer than next summer's tournament, therefore had a farewell of sorts in Argentina.
Messi all but confirmed it himself during a post-match interview.
"To be able to end this way here, I always dreamed of it," he said after the final whistle. "To be able to celebrate with my people."
World Cup goodbye?
Messi, who, along with De Paul, led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup crown, has yet to commit to joining La Albiceleste's title defense at next year's competition in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
"We [Inter Miami] finish our season at the end of the year, then I'll have another preseason. There will be six months left," Messi responded about his chances of playing the 2026 World Cup. "And we'll see how it goes and how I'm feeling.
"I'm hoping to have a good preseason and finish the MLS season well."