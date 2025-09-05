Lionel Messi: Argentina legend nets brace in emotional home farewell

The significance of these goals wasn't lost on Lionel Messi .

Of course it had to be Messi. 👏 pic.twitter.com/OAeZptB2Xf

Messi superbly dinked ex- D.C. United goalkeeper Rafael Romo in the 39th minute before first-timing former Atlanta United standout Thiago Almada's service with a brilliant finish to close out an emotional night at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Inter Miami CF 's legendary No. 10 netted a memorable brace in potentially his last-ever competitive national team match on home soil, opening and closing the scoring in Thursday's 3-0 win over Venezuela in World Cup qualifiers.

Poignant night

Fellow Inter Miami superstar Rodrigo De Paul also started for Argentina, who got an additional goal from Lautaro Martínez midway through the second half.

But the spotlight was firmly on Messi, who appeared to be in tears during pre-match preparations as sentiments ran high throughout the night.

With Argentina set to close out Conmebol qualifiers at Ecuador on Tuesday, Messi wouldn't wear the Albiceleste's colors in his native country until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 38-year-old, whose national team tenure is expected to last no longer than next summer's tournament, therefore had a farewell of sorts in Argentina.

Messi all but confirmed it himself during a post-match interview.