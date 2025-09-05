Ali Ahmed shines as Canada bounce back with Romania rout

In-form stars

Canada controlled the match against Romania with quick midfield transitions and passing sequences through the midfield partnership of captain Stephen Eustáquio and former CF Montréal stars, Nathan Saliba and Ismaël Koné.

Meanwhile, former New England Revolution standout Tajon Buchanan completed three dribbles and carried his electric form over from his three goals in three matches with LaLiga’s CF Villarreal. Juventus’ Jonathan David also maintained scoring touch, netting his record-holding 37th goal for Canada on Ahmed’s free kick.

“There were a lot of good individual performances and a collective understanding of exactly what the opponent was and what we wanted the game to look like,” Marsch said. “We have a lot of players now that are emerging on the international stage in both club and country, so I think it's a moment to appreciate what's been happening in Canada.”