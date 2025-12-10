Atlanta United sign homegrown midfielder Santiago Pita

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have signed homegrown midfielder Santiago Pita through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027-29, the club announced Wednesday.

The 18-year-old featured in MLS NEXT Pro with ATL UTD 2 during the second half of the 2025 season, logging 2g/2a in 12 appearances (10 starts). He starred for the club's U-18 side, producing 4g/4a during the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season and helped Atlanta reach the Generation adidas Cup semifinals.

Pita has represented Venezuela and the United States internationally at the youth level, most recently scoring the game-winner for the US U-19s in a 1-0 friendly win over Japan last month.

“Santiago is a technically savvy player who can play as an attacking midfielder or on the wing,” said Atlanta chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.

“He was a standout player in his first professional season with ATL UTD 2, and we believe he can become a key contributor to our first team as he continues to develop.”