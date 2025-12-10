Atlanta United sign homegrown midfielder Santiago Pita

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have signed homegrown midfielder Santiago Pita through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027-29, the club announced Wednesday.
The 18-year-old featured in MLS NEXT Pro with ATL UTD 2 during the second half of the 2025 season, logging 2g/2a in 12 appearances (10 starts). He starred for the club's U-18 side, producing 4g/4a during the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season and helped Atlanta reach the Generation adidas Cup semifinals.
Pita has represented Venezuela and the United States internationally at the youth level, most recently scoring the game-winner for the US U-19s in a 1-0 friendly win over Japan last month.
“Santiago is a technically savvy player who can play as an attacking midfielder or on the wing,” said Atlanta chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.
“He was a standout player in his first professional season with ATL UTD 2, and we believe he can become a key contributor to our first team as he continues to develop.”
Atlanta are entering their second era under legendary head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino. Tata, who led the Five Stripes to an MLS Cup title in 2018, replaced the outgoing Ronny Deila last month after the club missed the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with a 14th-place finish in the Eastern Conference (28 points).
