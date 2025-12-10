Sporting Kansas City acquire Stefan Cleveland from Austin FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- SKC receive: Stefan Cleveland
- ATX receive: $50k GAM
Sporting Kansas City have acquired goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland from Austin FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money, the clubs announced Wednesday.
The 31-year-old has signed a contract extension with Sporting KC through 2027.
Cleveland is entering his 10th MLS season after stops with Chicago Fire FC (2017-19), Seattle Sounders FC (2020-23) and Austin (2024-25). He's played 36 first-team matches.
Sporting KC are in rebuild mode after president of soccer operations and general manager David Lee joined the club in September, arriving from New York City FC.
John Pulskamp was Sporting KC's starting goalkeeper in 2025. Brad Stuver has been Austin's starting goalkeeper since the club's expansion season in 2021.
