Sporting Kansas City acquire Stefan Cleveland from Austin FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

SKC receive: Stefan Cleveland

Stefan Cleveland ATX receive: $50k GAM

Sporting Kansas City have acquired goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland from Austin FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money, the clubs announced Wednesday.

The 31-year-old has signed a contract extension with Sporting KC through 2027.

Cleveland is entering his 10th MLS season after stops with Chicago Fire FC (2017-19), Seattle Sounders FC (2020-23) and Austin (2024-25). He's played 36 first-team matches.

Sporting KC are in rebuild mode after president of soccer operations and general manager David Lee joined the club in September, arriving from New York City FC.