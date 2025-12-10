CF Montréal acquire Dagur Dan Thórhallsson from Orlando City

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

MTL receive: Dagur Dan Thórhallsson

Dagur Dan Thórhallsson ORL receive: Up to $625k GAM, sell-on %

In exchange for the 25-year-old Icelandic international, Orlando receive $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). They could get an additional $125k in conditional GAM and retain a sell-on fee.

Upon being traded, Thórhallsson has signed a new deal with Montréal through 2027-28 with an option for 2028-29.

"We’re happy to welcome Dagur Dan Thórhallsson to CF Montréal," said Luca Saputo, senior director of recruitment and athletic methodology.

“Dagur’s a player who we’ve monitored dating to his MLS arrival. We expect that he will seamlessly fit the style of play that head coach Marco Donadel wants to implement. His ability to support the attack on the flanks, along with his versatility, will provide different options for our team going forward.”

Thórhallsson has spent the past three seasons (2023-25) with Orlando, tallying 9g/11a in 116 appearances across all competitions.

He's earned seven caps with Iceland, most recently featuring in a June 2025 friendly vs. Scotland.

"Dagur has been an incredible professional for us over the past three seasons," said Orlando general manager & sporting director Ricardo Moreira. "His dedication to the team, ability to embrace our culture, and knack for bringing every group together made him a joy to have in our locker room.

"We’re grateful for everything he’s given to the club and wish him nothing but the best in this next chapter of his career."