Prospect watch: Best young-player performers in MLS Week 1

MLS’s opening weekend finally arrived, ending an offseason that always seems too long, even when it’s the shortest in league history. And when it did, it treated us to another cornucopia of key contributions from young players, who grow more and more central to the league every year.

So we’re back to run down some of the top performers among players aged 22 and under – and as readers of our 2021 series can attest, the competition for these slots is fierce.

Remember, you too can take part in this process. Just look for a tweet like this from me, usually on Mondays, seeking nominations for the best and brightest among the most recent batch of matchdays.