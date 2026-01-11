Eric Ramsay departs Minnesota United to coach West Bromwich Albion

"From day one, we have supported Eric’s professional ambitions, and we wish him nothing but success as he takes on this next opportunity. We are confident in the foundation in place and will continue to build with purpose and continuity moving forward."

"Alongside Dennis Lawrence and his staff, he helped build a strong football environment grounded in hard work, clarity, and accountability. Their leadership set us up well for what’s ahead, and we are grateful for everything Eric contributed during his time at Minnesota United.

"Eric was instrumental in shaping a team that reflects the values of our club and our community," said Khaled El-Ahmad, Minnesota's chief soccer officer and sporting director.

Minnesota are in the final stages of selecting their next head coach and will have more to share in the coming days.

Historic tenure

Ramsay joined Minnesota early into the 2024 season at age 32, becoming the youngest head coach in Major League Soccer history.

During his two seasons, Ramsay led the Loons to a 38W-27L-16D record in 81 matches across all competitions.

In 2025, Minnesota set club recods for regular-season wins (16) and points (58). They finished fourth in the Western Conference and reached the Conference Semifinals in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

"We’re incredibly grateful for our time in Minnesota," said Ramsay, who was previously an assistant at English Premier League side Manchester United. "We’ve made friends for life, experienced a part of the world we may never otherwise have seen, and shared something truly special as a family.

"Two seasons have flown by, but I’ll look back with nothing but fond memories and real pride in what we achieved together. I’ve had the privilege of working with an outstanding staff and a talented group of players who have been honest, professional, and committed, all backed by the tremendous support of the Loons’ fanbase.