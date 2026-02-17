Atlanta United sign forward Fafà Picault

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have signed forward Fafá Picault via free agency, the club announced xx.

The 34-year-old Haitian international is under contract through 2026 with an option for through June 30, 2027.

“I first met Fafa two decades ago at a clinic for the Haitian community while I was playing for Miami Fusion,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said. “Just a kid at the time, his pace, quality, and joy for the game stood out. I followed his journey closely and worked to bring him to Inter Miami CF.

"Now, after winning MLS Cup this past season, it’s special for me to welcome him to Atlanta United. He has been a productive player in this league for a long time, and he brings experience, professionalism, and championship mentality to our group. For me, this signing is truly full circle, and I’m thrilled we could make it happen.”

Atlanta are Picault's seventh MLS club since he returned stateside in 2017 from playing for German side FC St. Pauli. He has 60g/28a over 244 regular-season games, and helped Inter Miami CF win MLS Cup presented by Audi last season.

Internationally, Picault has one goal in 16 caps with Haiti. He recently helped the Caribbean nation qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking their first trip since the 1974 tournament.

Atlanta's 2026 campaign starts on Feb. 21 at FC Cincinnati (4:30 pm ET | Apple TV, FOX).