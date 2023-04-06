Western Conference: Which clubs have DP and/or U22 Initiative flexibility?

With the Primary Transfer Window closing on April 24, some MLS clubs still have the flexibility to make changes (or hold those resources for the summer).

But first, a macro-view of the rules (and view the 2023 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations for more minutiae):

Designated Player and U22 Initiative slots are the most high-leverage ways for teams to spend (both in terms of salary cap assets and literal dollars). They're central to squad building.

Ring’s budget charge is under the max-TAM value, allowing Austin to use all three U22 Initiative slots, which they currently are. Winger Rodney Redes , left back Žan Kolmanič and forward Moussa Djitté make up those slots, though Djitté is on loan at French Ligue 1 club Ajaccio through June 30 with a purchase option.

Winger Emiliano Rigoni and center mid Alex Ring occupy the Verde & Black's other two DP spots. Rigoni hasn’t quite found his form in MLS since arriving last summer, while Ring was among the club’s key acquisitions ahead of their expansion season.

Austin FC ’s starting point at the top of their roster is star attacker Sebastián Driussi , who finished second in last year’s Landon Donovan MLS MVP voting and signed a long-term extension this past offseason.

Center back Gustavo Vallecilla is on loan to the Columbus Crew this year, but still occupies the Rapids’ third U22 Initiative slot. He was acquired in a trade with FC Cincinnati in 2022 before leaving this window.

Homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett returned from a stint in the Netherlands (on loan at Feyenoord then Fortuna Sittard) and was added to the roster via the U22 Initiative. Brazilian midfielder Max Alves enters his second season with the Rapids.

First, the Rapids acquired forward Kévin Cabral in a trade with the LA Galaxy ; then they signed center back Andreas Maxsø from Denmark's Brøndby. The Galaxy are retaining a portion of Cabral’s salary. He was originally signed from French side Valenciennes for $5.9 million.

The Colorado Rapids overhauled the top of their roster this offseason, acquiring two new DPs and one U22 Initiative signing.

Dallas signed Brazilian right back Geovane Jesus via the U22 Initiative this winter. They can add two more U22 players if they wanted.

Ferreira had a breakout 2022 season under head coach Nico Estevez, posting 18g/6a as the club’s center forward. Velasco showed his quality as well, with 6g/7a in 26 appearances.

Velasco and Ferriera are both Young DPs. Arriola can be bought down if the club wanted to sign a new DP. He occupies the spot previously held by striker Franco Jara, who's returned to Argentina .

The Dynamo can add a player via the U22 Initiative as they currently don’t have any in that slot. This winter they moved on from Thiago and Mateo Bajamich, two previous U22 attackers from South America.

Herrera arrived last summer after his contract with LaLiga's Atletico Madrid ended. His first half-season in MLS wasn’t ideal, but he’s begun 2023 in much better form. Conversely, Ferreira has found himself on the outside looking in for starts under new head coach Ben Olsen.

The top of the Houston Dynamo ’s roster is led by three DPs: Mexican international midfielder Héctor Herrera , Paraguay international striker Sebastián Ferreira and Zimbabwean international center back Teenage Hadebe .

The LA Galaxy have all of their DP and U22 Initiative slots filled.

Chicharito, Douglas Costa and Riqui Puig are the club’s three DPs. All three are senior players, but Puig is under max-TAM so the Galaxy can make use of all three U22 slots.

There may be some movement in the future. Chicharito and Costa are only under contract through the end of 2023. There have been reports linking Costa with a move away from the club (to Brazil's Grêmio), but he’s still there for now.

Chicharito has scored 35 goals over the last two seasons but is yet to make his 2023 debut, still working his way back from a hamstring injury.