Columbus Crew: Watch friendly vs. Premier League's Aston Villa

Reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew welcome English Premier League side Aston Villa to Lower.com Field on Saturday for a friendly match ahead of their Leagues Cup 2024 participation.

Beforehand, they welcome a club competing in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League after finishing fourth in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Columbus have a bye into the Leagues Cup Round of 32, where they'll host the second-place finisher from West 4 ( Chicago Fire FC , Sporting Kansas City and Toluca) on Aug. 9.

This past Wednesday, Columbus hosted the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. Head coach Wilfried Nancy oversaw a star-studded roster vs. LIGA MX's best, and Cucho Hernández scored in the first half off Diego Rossi's assist.

Columbus enter the Leagues Cup break third in the Eastern Conference, avoiding any Concacaf Champions Cup slump after losing the final to LIGA MX side Pachuca.