Columbus Crew: Watch friendly vs. Premier League's Aston Villa

LC-24_Champions-Showcase_Columbus_16x9
MLSsoccer staff

Reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew welcome English Premier League side Aston Villa to Lower.com Field on Saturday for a friendly match ahead of their Leagues Cup 2024 participation.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio

Columbus have a bye into the Leagues Cup Round of 32, where they'll host the second-place finisher from West 4 (Chicago Fire FC, Sporting Kansas City and Toluca) on Aug. 9.

Beforehand, they welcome a club competing in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League after finishing fourth in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew

This past Wednesday, Columbus hosted the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. Head coach Wilfried Nancy oversaw a star-studded roster vs. LIGA MX's best, and Cucho Hernández scored in the first half off Diego Rossi's assist.

Columbus enter the Leagues Cup break third in the Eastern Conference, avoiding any Concacaf Champions Cup slump after losing the final to LIGA MX side Pachuca.

The Crew are integrating new midfielders Dylan Chambost and Aziel Jackson, both of whom were acquired in June.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have enjoyed a steady rise under manager Unai Emery, finishing top-four in the Premier League and reaching the UEFA Conference League semifinals a season ago.

That occurred with goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, midfielders Douglas Luiz and John McGinn, and forwards Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey in key roles.

They've doubled down in the summertime transfer market, acquiring left back Ian Maatsen from Chelsea and midfielder Amadou Onana from Everton.

Watch on YouTube

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Leagues Cup Columbus Crew

Related Stories

Columbus Crew loan Marino Hinestroza to Atlético Nacional
Columbus Crew star Cucho Hernández named MLS Player of the Month
Columbus Crew players get "incredible" reception at MLS All-Star Game
More News
More News
Columbus Crew loan Marino Hinestroza to Atlético Nacional
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew loan Marino Hinestroza to Atlético Nacional
Orlando City's Martín Ojeda fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Orlando City's Martín Ojeda fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Leagues Cup: 10 MLS alums to watch on LIGA MX teams

Leagues Cup: 10 MLS alums to watch on LIGA MX teams
Columbus Crew: Watch friendly vs. Premier League's Aston Villa

Columbus Crew: Watch friendly vs. Premier League's Aston Villa
Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Puebla

Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Puebla
Video
Video
Cucho Hernández: Player of the Month July 2024
1:09

Cucho Hernández: Player of the Month July 2024
Disciplinary Committee: 07.20.24 VAN-HOU Smith Simulation-Embellishment 96+min
0:37

Disciplinary Committee: 07.20.24 VAN-HOU Smith Simulation-Embellishment 96+min
Disciplinary Committee: 07.20.24 ORL-NYC Ojeda Simulation-Embellishment 70min
0:41

Disciplinary Committee: 07.20.24 ORL-NYC Ojeda Simulation-Embellishment 70min
Esmir Bajraktarevic dreams big with New England Revolution | The Pathway
0:53

Esmir Bajraktarevic dreams big with New England Revolution | The Pathway