LAFC loan midfielder Francisco Ginella to Uruguay's Nacional

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

LAFC have sent midfielder Francisco Ginella to Uruguayan top-flight side Nacional on a 12-month loan that carries into the summer of 2023, the club announced Monday.

Ginella, 23, originally joined LAFC in December 2019 after coming through Montevideo Wanderers in his native Uruguay. He’s been a U22 Initiative player for the Black & Gold.

“Francisco is a young player with a bright career ahead of him, and we are grateful for his contributions to LAFC's success since his arrival,” LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “This move provides a great opportunity to play important minutes in a strong league in his home country.”

Ginella has one goal and six assists across 54 regular-season appearances (28 starts) the last two-plus seasons for LAFC. He played 439 minutes this year for the Supporters’ Shield frontrunners.

Without Ginella, LAFC are expected to keep leaning on the likes of Ilie Sanchez, Kellyn Acosta and Jose Cifuentes as first-choice midfielders.

