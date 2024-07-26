Orlando City's Martín Ojeda fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued two fines after Matchday 28 of the 2024 season.
Ojeda fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Orlando City SC midfielder Martín Ojeda an undisclosed amount for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the 67th minute of Orlando's match against New York City FC on July 20.
Smith fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Houston Dynamo FC defender Brad Smith an undisclosed amount for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the 90th minute of Houston's match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on July 20.