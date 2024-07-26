Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew loan Marino Hinestroza to Atlético Nacional

Marino Hinestroza - Columbus Crew - loan
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

The Columbus Crew have loaned forward Marino Hinestroza to Colombian top-flight side Atlético Nacional, the club announced Friday.

The deal is for one year and Columbus can recall Hinestroza after the 2024 MLS season, subject to roster compliance guidelines.

Hinestroza, 22, returns to his native Colombia eight months after the reigning MLS Cup champions acquired him from LIGA MX side Pachuca.

A U22 Initiative signing, Hinestroza has scored twice in 22 all-competition appearances since joining the Crew.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
