Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Chivas vs. San Jose Earthquakes

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

Chivas and San Jose are in Group West 2 alongside the LA Galaxy . The top two finishers reach the knockout phase, which starts Aug. 7 with the Round of 32.

Chivas also roster Mexico all-time leading scorer Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, who rejoined his boyhood club this winter after parting ways with the LA Galaxy. He finished his four-year Galaxy stay with 38g/6a in 74 games.

Saturday's match marks a homecoming for former San Jose homegrown standout Cade Cowell, who was transferred to Chivas in January for a club-record fee. The 20-year-old made 114 all-competition appearances for the Quakes from 2019-23, establishing himself as one of MLS's best young players before his LIGA MX move.

Chivas are among LIGA MX's most storied and popular clubs, with 12 league titles to their name. They've also won two Concacaf Champions Cups, most recently in 2018.

The 2024 MLS season has gotten away from San Jose, who are last in the overall league with just 14 points from 25 matches (4W-19L-2D record). But the slate is wiped clean as they pivot to Leagues Cup, providing a chance to compete for a trophy.

They'll do so under interim coach Ian Russell, who replaced Luchi Gonzalez following the latter's midseason exit. Despite poor results, the Quakes have some high-level weapons in attack, including winger Cristian Espinoza, No. 10 Hernán López and striker Jeremy Ebobisse.