Western Conference: 5 biggest roster questions that need answers

First kick is just over three weeks away, which means that teams around the league are starting to scramble to fill some roster holes (or, in some cases, to create new roster holes that will subsequently need to be filled).

Here are a few of the teams I’m keeping an eye on at the moment, and the questions that need answering:

Something is obviously going to happen. San Diego have a conference No. 1 seed to defend (and a Concacaf Champions Cup debut to make), while Chucky has a spot in El Tri’s starting XI to play for with the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming up. There are too many aligned interests here for this to linger too much longer.

Since then, it’s been… not precisely radio silence, but info on a potential next move (for either the player or the club) has been scarce.

Things went sour in October, though, as there was some sort of falling out between Chucky and head coach Mikey Varas after the former was subbed out at halftime of an eventual win over Houston . Chucky wouldn’t start again – he’d eventually work his way back into the picture during the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs as a super-sub – and whatever bad blood there was both lingered and thickened. By the start of January, sporting director and general manager Tyler Heaps announced that Lozano is no longer in the team’s plans.

On the field, he mostly lived up to that last year, putting up 9g/10a in about 1,900 minutes during the regular season. Not Best XI-level great, but always influential, and mostly healthy.

This is the obvious one. Chucky was San Diego ’s first-ever Designated Player signing, a star in his prime with UEFA Champions League experience and cross-border appeal. He was a load-bearing DP before Los Niños ever kicked a ball in anger.

Can Dallas get their DP No. 10 in to juice the attack?

This time last year, it looked like they’d have that answered until the end of the decade with their cashfer acquisition of Lucho Acosta from FC Cincinnati. But Lucho famously didn’t work out in Dallas – for whatever reason, he was miserable there, and they looked pretty miserable, too. It was mutual misery. The inevitable parting of ways happened in early August.

And guess what? Dallas were really, really good after that! It wasn’t great soccer by any stretch, but it was a clear addition by subtraction kind of thing in terms of team morale and defensive commitment. Lucho left, and Dallas had their identity: “We will endure, wear you down and grind you out.”

That only takes you so far, though, and they know it. In Dallas’s case, it took them to Round One of the playoffs, where they came up against the team with the type of playmaking and firepower (Vancouver) that makes it next to impossible to just sit and absorb attack after attack. It’s teams like that that contend for trophies in this day and age in MLS.

The key for Dallas, therefore, is to go out and get a No. 10 who has something like Lucho’s chance-creation ability but will also allow them to keep their “all XI pulling in the same direction” defensive identity from the back half of 2025.

I’d expect the game model to evolve along with it (they were down under 40% possession, with under 40% field tilt as well over the final 10 games of the season), because, again: teams that play like that don’t actually win things in MLS. Dallas need to have the ship pointed in that direction.