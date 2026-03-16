Vancouver's statement win, NYCFC's danger man & more from Matchday 4

To wit: There are only two teams remaining who’ve taken full points from their matches thus far, and only one side has yet to garner a single point.

Think twice. The Ides of March are upon us, and while four matchdays might not seem like much, we’re already seeing some telling results as tiers start to form and pressure mounts in a few places.

So it’s hard to overstate how surreal it felt on Sunday afternoon when the New England Revolution smacked up FC Cincinnati , 6-1 , in their home opener at Gillette Stadium, only for the Vancouver Whitecaps to do them one better by hammering Minnesota United , 6-0 , at BC Place immediately afterwards.

The sight of one team piling half a dozen goals on their adversary is quite a rare one in this sport; many leagues go months or more between such occasions.

Aided by a Dado Valenzuela red card, the Revs rode five different goal scorers to their first win under Marko Mitrović, tying the club’s largest-ever margin of victory. Cincy made changes to the lineup that beat Mexican powerhouse Tigres UANL, 3-0 , in Concacaf Champions Cup at midweek, yet nonetheless the likes of Evander , Obinna Nwobodo and Miles Robinson were on the pitch.

Bear in mind that usually-stingy Minnesota conceded an average of just 1.15 goals per game last season – and it’s notable that the ‘Caps conjured up those fireworks with Thomas Müller starting on the bench. We did get treated to an MLS debut for Colombian icon James Rodriguez , who looked lively off the bench and later got to swap jerseys and a warm hug with his former Bayern Munich buddy Muller.

For the Whitecaps, it felt like they were exorcising their frustrations from Thursday night’s shocking 3-0 defeat at the hands of their Cascadia rivals Seattle in CCC action, a scoreline which puts the Sounders in the driver’s seat for advancement to the quarterfinals.

Many of those coaches elected to rotate their starting XIs at the weekend, and suffice to say that some clubs passed this early test of depth, while others – yes, we’re looking at you, Philadelphia , LA Galaxy and Cincy – did not.

The backstory on those lopsided scorelines: It’s a hectic phase for Cincy, Vancouver and the seven other MLS teams competing in ConcaChampions, as the continental tournament’s draining midweek matches require careful management during these double game weeks.

Impressively, these young Herons – who, it should be noted, were led by a savvy old head named Luis Suárez – vindicated their coach’s faith by holding their own in hostile territory, producing more expected goals than their hosts in a creditable 0-0 draw , with teenage homegrowns Daniel Pinter and Santi Morales , son of assistant coach and former MLS star Javi Morales, catching the eye.

The most dramatic changes were made by Inter Miami after their Wednesday’s 0-0 CCC draw with Nashville SC in Music City. Javier Mascherano gave Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul the night off amid extensive rotation that led to match action for seven academy products at Charlotte FC , where a big crowd of 34,780 turned up to offer the reigning champions a rude welcome.

Miami’s CCC Round-of-16 adversaries Nashville SC also got rewarded by their reserves. B.J. Callaghan’s rotated XI kept pace with the still-winless Columbus Crew at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field before stars Cristian Espinoza and Hany Mukhtar came off the bench to link up for a late game-winner. This is just nasty skill from Espinoza:

Now all eyes turn to Fort Lauderdale, where Miami and Nashville will clash on Wednesday to determine which advances to the CCC quarterfinals.

There’s a new leader in the Eastern Conference: undefeated New York City FC , who swept aside Colorado , 3-1 , at Yankee Stadium for their third straight victory, inspired by a brace from Nico Fernández Mercau .

After so much talk preseason about the Pigeons’ inability to secure a big-name No. 9 to spearhead their attack, it’s worth wondering whether they just roll with what they’ve got until summertime. That’s how good Fernández Mercau has been , ably supported down the spine by Keaton Parks and the ageless Maxi Moralez . NYC are playing some beautiful, functional ball under Pascal Jansen.

While the aforementioned six-goal explosion has Vancouver tops in the West on goal difference, LAFC remain neck and neck with them on points thanks to their latest businesslike win, this one over St. Louis CITY SC, thanks to a Mathieu Choinière double.

It’s a sign of how high the standards have grown in Expo Park that some LAFC observers are expressing concern about Son Heung-Min’s goal drought, which has now stretched to six games across MLS and CCC play. The optimist’s way of looking at it: Members of the supporting cast just keep stepping in to pick up a share of the scoring burden.