San Diego FC stun Toluca FC in Concacaf Champions Cup

San Diego FC and the LA Galaxy are up, while Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC are level after their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 openers on Wednesday night.
San Diego finished with nine men but stunned Mexican powerhouse Toluca FC, 3-2. The Galaxy knocked off Jamaican side Mount Pleasant, 3-0, and Inter Miami and Nashville played to a 0-0 draw.
The aggregate winners will advance to the tournament quarterfinals in April, chasing a CCC crown that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
San Diego FC 3, Toluca FC 2
San Diego defeated back-to-back LIGA MX champions Toluca, 3-2, at Snapdragon Stadium despite finishing the match with nine men.
The Chrome and Azul weathered a difficult start, which saw Marcus Ingvartsen sent off on a straight red card (12') and Jesús Gallardo (16') convert the ensuing penalty kick.
But David Vazquez leveled for San Diego in the 32nd minute, and then the US youth international midfielder put the hosts in front just after halftime. Anders Dreyer followed with a golazo from just outside the box in the 53rd minute, giving San Diego a 3-1 lead.
Toluca pulled a goal back in the 90th minute when Helinho converted from the spot after Manu Duah was sent off for a DOGSO handball on the goal line.
Leg 2 is set for Estadio Nemesio Díez on March 18. The aggregate winner will face either the LA Galaxy or Mount Pleasant in the quarterfinals.
Goals
LA Galaxy 3, Mount Pleasant 0
Gabriel Pec struck for a hat trick to lead the LA Galaxy over Jamaican side Mount Pleasant, 3-0, at Dignity Health Sports Park.
The Brazilian forward scored early and added a late brace to secure the win. Pec's final two goals came after Harbor Miller's headed rebound goal was called back following Video Review due to a handball by João Klauss in the buildup.
The second leg will be played at Independence Park on March 19. The aggregate winner meets San Diego or Toluca (Mexico) in the quarterfinals.
Goals
Nashville SC 0, Inter Miami CF 0
Eastern Conference rivals Nashville SC and Inter Miami battled to a 0-0 draw at GEODIS Park.
Nashville had the best chance to break the stalemate, but Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair came up huge to parry away a Sam Surridge half volley late in the first half.
The second leg is on March 18 at Inter Miami CF Stadium. The aggregate winner advances to meet the Philadelphia Union or Club América (Mexico) in the quarterfinals.
Goals
- None