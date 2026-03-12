San Diego FC stun Toluca FC in Concacaf Champions Cup

The aggregate winners will advance to the tournament quarterfinals in April, chasing a CCC crown that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

San Diego finished with nine men but stunned Mexican powerhouse Toluca FC, 3-2 . The Galaxy knocked off Jamaican side Mount Pleasant, 3-0 , and Inter Miami and Nashville played to a 0-0 draw .

Another action-packed night is in the books! 💥 pic.twitter.com/y5Gqlye8XB

San Diego FC 3, Toluca FC 2

San Diego defeated back-to-back LIGA MX champions Toluca, 3-2, at Snapdragon Stadium despite finishing the match with nine men.

The Chrome and Azul weathered a difficult start, which saw Marcus Ingvartsen sent off on a straight red card (12') and Jesús Gallardo (16') convert the ensuing penalty kick.

But David Vazquez leveled for San Diego in the 32nd minute, and then the US youth international midfielder put the hosts in front just after halftime. Anders Dreyer followed with a golazo from just outside the box in the 53rd minute, giving San Diego a 3-1 lead.

Toluca pulled a goal back in the 90th minute when Helinho converted from the spot after Manu Duah was sent off for a DOGSO handball on the goal line.

Leg 2 is set for Estadio Nemesio Díez on March 18. The aggregate winner will face either the LA Galaxy or Mount Pleasant in the quarterfinals.

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