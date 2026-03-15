Mateusz Bogusz scores historic winner for Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo FC 's newest Designated Player struck for the second-latest winning goal in MLS history on Saturday night, as Mateusz Bogusz opened his club account to down the Portland Timbers , 3-2 , in a thrilling contest at Shell Energy Stadium.

In the 105th minute, the Polish international capitalized on a direct ball from USMNT midfielder Jack McGlynn to score his first Dynamo goal on the counterattack with a cool finish into the side netting.

"They win now, have personality, have experience, have been through everything that this crazy game offers, and they understand how to make plays. Again, we're better in the box, and we're better in the final third, so that gives you a chance in this league."

"This is what we're trying to build here. We want guys that can win," explained head coach Ben Olsen.

With Guilherme setting up Felipe Andrade 's long-range finish for the second Dynamo goal, Houston's new DP signings played a part in each goal on the night while racking up 1g/1a apiece.

Bogusz, who arrived for a reported $10 million fee from LIGA MX side Cruz Azul this winter, got his first Dynamo goal contribution earlier in the match. He set up fellow offseason DP addition Guilherme with a delightful cross for the Brazilian to head home the game's opening goal.

Dynamo at the death

Only Tom Barlow (107') scored a later winner than Bogusz, the former LAFC standout, in MLS history.

And courtesy of their fresh faces leading a pair of wins across Houston's first three matches of the season, the sky remains the limit for a Dynamo team already recording memorable victories while still in the gelling process.

"We have a lot of nationalities, but I don't think it's a problem, you know? Everyone has a different idea of how to play football and I think we can learn from each other," noted Bogusz. "So I really like it because we have players from Brazil, from Europe, from different parts of the world, and I think we have a very good group.