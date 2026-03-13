Stock check: How MLS teams stand in Concacaf Champions Cup

This weekend brings ‘Selection Sunday,’ the official start of the NCAA basketball tournaments and the collective hoops mania they spark across the United States. Dozens of college teams will play hundreds of games over the next three weeks to determine their respective national champions.

My colleague J. Sam Jones penned a vital rundown of this nonet (a new vocabulary word for this correspondent!) at the start of the tourney, ranking their prospects from top to bottom, which provides me with my framework here. Who’s rising, who’s fading, who’s holding steady? Let’s go.

So it feels like a good moment to take stock of where the nine MLS participants stand.

After eight breathless Leg 1 matches this week, we’ve reached the halfway point of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup ’s Round of 16, in essence, the zenith of this endemically entertaining tournament in terms of sheer number of games, participants and storylines. From here on out, things grow tenser and tighter as the wheat is separated from the chaff.

The Angelenos looked absolutely ferocious in their opening-round destruction of Real España; it’s too early to write them off. Still, an off night is often harshly punished in CCC, and doubly so against LIGA MX giants like Cruz Azul or Monterrey, one of whom awaits LAFC should they overcome Alajuelense.

Despite a rather absurd 76% possession, LAFC leaked a first-half goal way, way against the run of play via Minnesota United ex Alejandro Bran, and only a Denis Bouanga equalizer averted complete disaster on home soil. That makes for a jittery situation in a hostile environment on Tuesday.

The Black & Gold fell victim to some Costa Rican catenaccio Tuesday night. LD Alajuelense snuck out of BMO Stadium with a 1-1 draw that forces Son Heung-Min & Co. to travel 2,700 miles south and either win or produce a high-scoring draw to advance past the Ticos next week.

All that said, IMCF are undefeated since their 3-0 opening day humbling at LAFC. Yes, it will take more, a lot more, to beat their likely quarterfinal opponents, Club América, but Lionel Messi and his mates prioritize CCC highly. Expect them to shift through the gears in March.

Their usual fluidity has clicked only in fleeting patches; they’re missing Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba more than some might have expected. Having failed to find an away goal in Music City, Miami are vulnerable to a result like 1-1 or 2-2, which would advance Nashville on the away goals rule. And Nu Stadium, their glittering new home, won’t open until next month, so they’ll host NSH at their old place, now shorn of its previous corporate moniker, in Fort Lauderdale.

The Herons are not exactly firing on all cylinders. New Designated Player Germán Berterame hasn’t produced a goal contribution yet in CCC play, and a general sense of frustration was palpable in passages of their recent matches, including Wednesday’s scoreless Leg 1 draw at Nashville SC .

Status: Crashing like Wall Street 1929

Disaster. That’s about all you can say about the Whitecaps’ 3-0 loss to Seattle at BC Place Thursday night. Last year’s CCC finalists are staring early elimination right in the face, despite that being their first L of the season, and it would sting even more at the hands of their Cascadia rivals.

“We made some big mistakes that put us in a very difficult situation,” said coach Jesper Sørensen, who must also wait and hope for good news on the calf issue that prompted an early exit for center back and reigning MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon.