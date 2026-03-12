San Diego show "warrior mentality" in EPIC win over Toluca

In San Diego FC's young history, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more remarkable result than what the second-year club achieved on Wednesday night in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Incredible comeback
San Diego rallied for a 3-2 win over back-to-back LIGA MX champions Toluca FC at Snapdragon Stadium, all while finishing Leg 1 of their Round-of-16 series with nine men.
Toluca scored on penalty kicks after Marcus Ingvartsen (12') and Manu Duah (85') were red-carded. Ultimately, the Diablos Rojos finished with a 20-8 shots advantage.
But with a brace from David Vazquez and an Anders Dreyer golazo, San Diego grabbed the lead and held on to stun the Mexican powerhouse.
"We talked about having a warrior mentality and a fighting team spirit," said San Diego defender Luca Bombino.
"If this game wasn’t an example of that, I don’t know what is. It’s part of our core values, and I’m really proud of the way we represented that tonight."
MLS vs. LIGA MX
For Vazquez, the goals were especially meaningful since he grew up a Chivas fan.
The Southern California native struck in the 32nd and 46th minutes, setting the stage for Dreyer's 53rd-minute stunner that sealed another memorable chapter in the MLS vs. LIGA MX rivalry.
“I love playing these LIGA MX teams," Vazquez said. "Growing up, I was used to watching them play all the time when I was little.
"Playing against them motivates me every single time when I get on that field. I always want to show out and try to do my best against these teams because I grew up watching them. I try to make the most out of it.”
San Diego Standard
In many ways, Wednesday's victory builds off of San Diego's incredible 2025 campaign.
Head coach Mikey Varas' team defied all expectations last year, setting expansion-club records for points (63) and wins (19) before reaching the Western Conference Final in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
This season, San Diego have outscored their opponents 15-4 across all competitions while going 5W-1L-0D. That includes a 4-2 aggregate win over Mexico's Pumas UNAM in Round One of CCC.
"We try to maintain the level that we showed last year into this year as well and build on it," said Dreyer, the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year and an MLS Best XI forward.
"The way we, as a team, got together after a red card early in the game and conceded a penalty at 1-0 was great to see. The way we fight is something that I'm proud to be a part of."
Halfway there
As special as Wednesday's match was, San Diego's quarterfinal ticket is not guaranteed.
Leg 2 awaits on March 18 at Toluca's Estadio Nemesio Díez, and both teams have league games to account for this weekend. Toluca also return home with two clutch away goals, and San Diego will be without Ingvartsen and Duah following their red cards.
But there's a belief among SDFC that they'll find a way and advance to face the LA Galaxy-Mount Pleasant (Jamaica) series winner.
"It feels like we take steps every game," said San Diego captain Jeppe Tverskov. "If it's in the playing style the first year or half-year, and now to the resilience of having to fight out these games… this team has taken big steps."