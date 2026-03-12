San Diego show "warrior mentality" in EPIC win over Toluca

In San Diego FC 's young history, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more remarkable result than what the second-year club achieved on Wednesday night in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup .

"If this game wasn’t an example of that, I don’t know what is. It’s part of our core values, and I’m really proud of the way we represented that tonight."

"We talked about having a warrior mentality and a fighting team spirit," said San Diego defender Luca Bombino .

But with a brace from David Vazquez and an Anders Dreyer golazo, San Diego grabbed the lead and held on to stun the Mexican powerhouse.

Toluca scored on penalty kicks after Marcus Ingvartsen (12') and Manu Duah (85') were red-carded. Ultimately, the Diablos Rojos finished with a 20-8 shots advantage.

San Diego rallied for a 3-2 win over back-to-back LIGA MX champions Toluca FC at Snapdragon Stadium, all while finishing Leg 1 of their Round-of-16 series with nine men.

"Playing against them motivates me every single time when I get on that field. I always want to show out and try to do my best against these teams because I grew up watching them. I try to make the most out of it.”

“I love playing these LIGA MX teams," Vazquez said. "Growing up, I was used to watching them play all the time when I was little.

The Southern California native struck in the 32nd and 46th minutes, setting the stage for Dreyer's 53rd-minute stunner that sealed another memorable chapter in the MLS vs. LIGA MX rivalry.

For Vazquez, the goals were especially meaningful since he grew up a Chivas fan.

San Diego Standard

In many ways, Wednesday's victory builds off of San Diego's incredible 2025 campaign.

Head coach Mikey Varas' team defied all expectations last year, setting expansion-club records for points (63) and wins (19) before reaching the Western Conference Final in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

This season, San Diego have outscored their opponents 15-4 across all competitions while going 5W-1L-0D. That includes a 4-2 aggregate win over Mexico's Pumas UNAM in Round One of CCC.

"We try to maintain the level that we showed last year into this year as well and build on it," said Dreyer, the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year and an MLS Best XI forward.