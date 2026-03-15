New England Revolution drop SIX goals for historic result

Home openers don’t get much better than this.
The New England Revolution tied a club record by scoring six goals in a historic 6-1 victory over 10-man FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The win was the first for new head coach Marko Mitrović, the former US U-20 national team coach who replaced Caleb Porter ahead of the 2026 season. New England dropped consecutive road games to open the campaign.
“For me, more than six goals, what matters is the way we played. … Everything worked well for us that we could sustain and keep playing the same game from the very first minute until the last minute of the game,” Mitrović said.
Star-studded performance
Luca Langoni played provider with the 24-year-old Argentine recording a hat trick of assists, all coming in the first half. Langoni joined Lee Nguyen as the only two New England players in club history to record three or more assists in a single half.
Thanks in part to Langoni’s service, the Revs scored four headed goals, the first team to accomplish that since Red Bull New York in a 7-0 Hudson River Derby rout over New York City FC in 2016.
Colombian defender Brayan Ceballos also struck for a first-half brace, the first multi-goal game of his career.
Miller time
Peyton Miller, New England's rising 18-year-old homegrown, put the finishing touches on the rout, firing a left-footed laser inside the near post in the 89th minute.
It was Miller’s first minutes of the season in his return from injury. A year ago, he placed seventh on the annual 22 Under 22 list, which ranks the league's top 22 players under the age of 22. At 17, he was the youngest player picked.
“I’m happy that Peyton is back. Peyton is one of the top talents we have in US Soccer, in general,” Mitrović said. “I've known Peyton for a long time, I've worked with Peyton for a long time. Just having him back is massive for our team.”
Club legend returns
The match also marked the return of Diego Fagúndez to Gillette Stadium. Signed via free agency on Friday, the 31-year-old midfielder came on as a second-half substitute.
Fagúndez was New England’s first-ever homegrown player, reaching the first team at age 15. He spent 10 seasons with the club and ranks fourth in all-time appearances (278) and third in goals (54) for New England.
Fresh off a comprehensive and historic victory, the Revs hope to take this momentum into Matchday 5 against St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park on Saturday (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
“This game is a great reference for the future and something that we would love to look like week after week,” Mitrović said. “But I’m so very aware that it’s not easy to repeat those performances week after week.”