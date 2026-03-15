New England Revolution drop SIX goals for historic result

The win was the first for new head coach Marko Mitrović, the former US U-20 national team coach who replaced Caleb Porter ahead of the 2026 season. New England dropped consecutive road games to open the campaign.

“For me, more than six goals, what matters is the way we played. … Everything worked well for us that we could sustain and keep playing the same game from the very first minute until the last minute of the game,” Mitrović said.