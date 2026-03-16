Vancouver Whitecaps off to greatest start EVER in MLS

Vancouver Whitecaps FC made MLS history in their 6-0 rout of Minnesota United on Sunday at BC Place, becoming the league's first team to start a season with a 4W-0L-0D record and +13 goal differential.

"It doesn't mean we're a bad team losing one game. So for us, it was just about doing what we do and sticking to our principles. "

"I think we just put it behind us and just started fresh. It wasn't the result we wanted, but we knew we were gonna come out here and just play our game," said midfielder Sebastian Berhalter postgame.

The reigning Western Conference champs wasted no time bouncing back from their midweek 3-0 defeat against Cascadia rivals Seattle Sounders FC in Concacaf Champions Cup play, spoiling Colombian superstar James Rodríguez 's Loons debut with a historic result ahead of Leg 2 vs. Seattle in Spokane on Wednesday.

World Cup-bound?

Vancouver were shot out of a cannon to start the match, hitting the back of the net three times within the first 22 minutes en route to becoming the first team in MLS history to start 4W-0L-0D in consecutive seasons.

By halftime, Berhalter had made his latest case for selection to this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup, racking up a goal and two assists within 45 minutes in a Man of the Match performance.

Surely that should get USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino's attention.

"He's an important player for us because he's in the middle of everything. He's in the middle of the way we play. He's in the middle of how we build our play," said Vancouver manager Jesper Sørensen.