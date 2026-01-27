LA Galaxy acquire João Klauss from St. Louis CITY

“We look forward to benefiting from the leadership and tenacity he has displayed during his time in MLS as we prepare for the upcoming season."

“João has established himself as a fierce competitor and great teammate, and we are excited to welcome him to the group,” said LA Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz.

Klauss will occupy a Designated Player roster spot, which opened after LA placed Riqui Puig on the Season-Ending Injury List following his second ACL surgery . The Galaxy's other two DPs are Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil .

New start

Klauss scored a club-record 27 goals in 85 appearances for St. Louis after arriving as the club's first-ever Designated Player ahead of their 2023 expansion season.

He had previous stints in the German Bundesliga (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim), the Belgian Pro League (Standard Liège and Sint-Truidense V.V), Finland's top flight (HJK Helsinki) and the Austrian Bundesliga (LASK).

“Klauss has been an important part of the club and gave our fans unforgettable memories, especially during that first season,” said St. Louis sporting director Corey Wray.

“He represented CITY SC and this city with passion and will always be part of the history of this club. We thank Klauss for his enormous contributions and wish him nothing but success in the next chapter of his career.”

“While we did not plan to make this move ahead of the season, this was an opportunity that made sense for both Klauss and the club, especially with his contract expiring at the end of the season," Wray continued.