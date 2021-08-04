Watch: Players react to 2021 MLS All-Star Team selections

Star striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez garnered All-Star honors in recognition of his remarkable bounce-back campaign that has seen him emerge as a Golden Boot presented by Audi contender despite missing the club's last several games with injury. Chicharito has scored 10 times in 10 games this season after netting just twice in his debut MLS campaign last year. The Galaxy's other representative is 19-year-old right back Julian Araujo, who's thriving in his third MLS season, playing lockdown defense and recording four assists in his 1,333 minutes from his fullback spot.