Watch: Players react to 2021 MLS All-Star Team selections

When the 2021 MLS All-Star Team dropped on Wednesday, clubs shared reaction videos from players, coaches and family members on social media.
Club by club, here's a look at how those on the 28-player roster found out that they'll be competing against the best from Liga MX in the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.
It's been quite the week for Atlanta United center back Miles Robinson, who scored the game-winning goal for the US men's national team in their epic Concacaf Gold Cup triumph over Mexico and returned home to the news of his first MLS All-Star selection.
The 24-year-old learned of the milestone at the club's training facility, where goalkeeper Brad Guzan presented him with his All-Star jersey in front of his teammates.
Columbus Crew playmaker Lucas Zelarayan also learned of his first-career selection at the club's training facility, with teammate Artur doing the honors of presenting the standout Argentine with his All-Star jersey.
Zelarayan has established himself as one of the league's most dynamic attackers since his arrival from Tigres UANL, acting as one of the main catalysts for the Crew's 2020 MLS Cup-winning campaign. That form his carried over into this season, which has seen the 29-year-old score five goals and dish out two assists across 1,238 minutes.
Arguably the breakout player in MLS so far in 2021, 18-year-old FC Dallas homegrown Ricardo Pepi has been awarded his first All-Star selection amid a torrid first half of the season that has seen him rack up eight goals in 15 appearances (10 starts).
The club gave a glimpse into Pepi's speech in the locker room upon hearing the news, in which the forward gave the credit to his teammates for helping him achieve the early-career milestone.
There were no surprises as to the LA Galaxy's pair of All-Star selections, which featured one wily veteran and one young up-and-comer.
Star striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez garnered All-Star honors in recognition of his remarkable bounce-back campaign that has seen him emerge as a Golden Boot presented by Audi contender despite missing the club's last several games with injury. Chicharito has scored 10 times in 10 games this season after netting just twice in his debut MLS campaign last year. The Galaxy's other representative is 19-year-old right back Julian Araujo, who's thriving in his third MLS season, playing lockdown defense and recording four assists in his 1,333 minutes from his fullback spot.
Check out the video of Chicharito's reaction to receiving the honors, which he found out from his family who presented him with his All-Star kit.
Araujo's family also surprised him, leading to some emotional moments at the Galaxy's facilities.
LAFC will have four representatives as they get set to host the event at their very own Banc of California Stadium.
Jesus David Murillo will make his first All-Star appearance, as the Colombian enjoys a standout campaign for the Black & Gold in central defense. Midfielder Eduard Atuesta has been one of the best at his position ever since his arrival to the club, but this will mark his first All-Star appearance (he does have an MLS Best XI selection this name from 2019).
The star attacking duo of Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi will round off LAFC's selections, an unsurprising development considering their status as one of the league's most talented and productive 1-2 punches.
Minnesota United playmaker Emanuel Reynoso was informed of his selection by head coach Adrian Heath. It's a deserved honor for the 25-year-old, who's the engine that makes the Loons go.
Reynoso has established himself as one of the league's best facilitators since joining the club midway through last season from Boca Juniors. He's provided five assists this year to bring his MLS career total to 12 in 28 regular-season games.
Nashville SC stalwart Walker Zimmerman made some history by becoming the club's first-ever MLS All-Star selection, which owner John Ingram made official with a video announcement the club put out on Wednesday.
The New England Revolution's list of four All-Stars is headlined by a Landon Donovan MLS MVP award frontrunner in Carles Gil, who will be joined by attacking partner Gustavo Bou, standout Canadian international Tajon Buchanan and stalwart goalkeeper Matt Turner. Head coach Bruce Arena made it official in Foxboro:
Fresh of helping the USMNT to their Gold Cup victory, NYCFC's James Sands is also coming home to his first All-Star selection as one of the coach's picks of Bob Bradley.
The midfielder/defender has the distinction of being the first player we've seen to learn of his accomplishment via FaceTime.
Orlando City SC will have a pair of representatives in LA, with star winger Nani and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese each learning of their selections from the coaching staff.
A rock at left back for the Union since his MLS arrival, Philadelphia's Kai Wagner was informed of his first-career All-Star selection by head coach Jim Curtin at the club's training ground, with his family on hand to witness.
The 24-year-old German has started 16 of his 17 appearances this year, recording one goal and three assists in 1,469 minutes.
Damir Kreilach's fantastic campaign for Real Salt Lake has flown somewhat under the radar, but perhaps the Croatian's inclusion on the All-Star squad will get him a little more much-deserved attention.
Kreilach has stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of seven goals and five assists in 15 games, getting his first All-Star nod and a congratulatory video that you can watch below.
Young San Jose Earthquakes sensation Cade Cowell can put MLS All-Star on his already impressive early-career resume.
The 17-year-old learned of the news at Quakes practice at PayPal Park, much to the jubilation of his teammates.
The Seattle Sounders led the way with an impressive six All-Star selections, including the sibling duo of Cristian Roldan and Alex Roldan, as well as star striker Raul Ruidiaz, center backs Nouhou and Yeimar Gomez Andrade and Brazilian midfielder Joao Paulo.
Sporting Kansas City pulled a fast one on Daniel Salloi, who was told by the club that he was filming a video reminiscing about his days in the SKC academy, but was actually surprised by head coach Peter Vermes with the news of his All-Star selection.
Salloi's reaction is a must-watch.