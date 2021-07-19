LigaMX 2021 MLS All-Star Game Roster

Ahead of the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, LIGA MX announced the players that will travel to Los Angeles to take on the MLS All-Stars at Banc of California Stadium on August 25.

The LIGA BBVA MX All-Star Team contains 25 players, with one more to be decided by executive president Mikel Arriola through a to-be-announced process. Their final roster will stand at 26 players total.

The first 14 selections were the winners and nominees for the Balón de Oro awards within the categories of best goalkeeper, fullback, defender, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, rookie and forward. Cruz Azul head coach Juan Reynoso, after being chosen as Liga MX head coach of the season, selected 11 players to complement the squad.

Forwards

head-canelo
Alexis Canelo
Balón de Oro: Forward nominee · Toluca
head-gignac
André-Pierre Gignac
Coach's pick · Tigres
head-funes mori
Rogelio Funes Mori
Coach's pick · Monterrey
head-munoz
Santiago Muñoz
Balón de Oro: Best Rookie nominee · Santos Laguna
head-rodriguez
Jonathan Rodríguez
Balón de Oro: Best Forward · Cruz Azul

Midfielders

head-aquino
Pedro Aquino
Coach's pick · América
head-gorriaran
Fernando Gorriarán
Balón de Oro: Best DMid nominee · Santos Laguna
head-mena
Angel Mena
Coach's pick · León
head-montes luis
Luis Montes
Balón de Oro: Best Attacking Mid · León
head-pizarro
Guido Pizarro
Coach's pick · Tigres
head-romo
Luis Romo
Balón de Oro: Best Defensive Mid · Cruz Azul

head-sambueza
Rubens Sambueza
Balón de Oro: Best AMid nominee · Toluca
head-valdes
Diego Valdés
Coach's pick · Santos Laguna

Fullbacks

head-escobar
Juan Escobar
Coach's pick · Cruz Azul
head-gallardo
Jesús Gallardo
Coach's pick · Monterrey
head-navarro
Fernando Navarro
Balón de Oro: Best Fullback · León

head-reyes
Salvador Reyes
Balón de Oro: Best FB nominee · Puebla

Defenders

head-aguilar
Pablo Aguilar
Balón de Oro: Best Defender nominee · Cruz Azul
head-doria
Matheus Doria
Balón de Oro: Best Defender · Santos Laguna
head-guzman
Víctor Guzmán
Balón de Oro: Best Rookie · Tijuana
head-montes cesar
César Montes
Coach's pick · Monterrey

head-tesillo
William Tesillo
Coach's pick · León

Goalkeepers

head-corona
Jesús Corona
Balón de Oro: Best Goalkeeper · Cruz Azul
head-ochoa
Guillermo Ochoa
Coach's pick · América
head-talavera
Alfredo Talavera
Balón de Oro: GK nominee · Pumas UNAM

Head Coach

Juan Reynoso
Cruz Azul (Balón de Oro: Best Coach)
MLS All-Star Game

