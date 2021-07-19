LigaMX 2021 MLS All-Star Game Roster

The LIGA BBVA MX All-Star Team contains 25 players, with one more to be decided by executive president Mikel Arriola through a to-be-announced process. Their final roster will stand at 26 players total.

The first 14 selections were the winners and nominees for the Balón de Oro awards within the categories of best goalkeeper, fullback, defender, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, rookie and forward. Cruz Azul head coach Juan Reynoso, after being chosen as Liga MX head coach of the season, selected 11 players to complement the squad.