Vote now! 2025 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote

The 2025 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan has arrived, determining who will captain the 2025 MLS All-Stars against LIGA MX's best on July 23 at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Nominees
- Denis Bouanga - LAFC
- Evander - FC Cincinnati
- Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF
- Brandon Vazquez - Austin FC
Evander is thriving with FC Cincinnati after a league-record trade. LAFC forward Denis Bouanga is among the league's top goal-scoring threats. Lionel Messi, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, keeps performing at elite levels for Inter Miami CF. Lastly, Brandon Vazquez is back in MLS and representing Austin FC.
Voting window
- Voting is open from July 3 - July 11 at 11:59 pm ET
- Fans can vote 10 times per day during the voting period
Armband design
The captain will wear a custom armband designed by local Austin artist and Captain Morgan partner Bobby Dixon, a frequent Austin FC collaborator. The armband is unique to the 2025 MLS All-Star Game and highlights the importance of encouraging fans to own their own spice and unleash memorable moments for everyone.