MLS All-Star Captain Vote: Why each nominee could win

Most of all, All-Star games are showcases. They’re opportunities for a selection of a league’s best players to demonstrate their skills in front of a packed crowd. When you see an All-Star roster, you want to be entertained – and you want to see the best.

on July 23 at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium

The same is true for the MLS All-Star Game’s highest honor: the captain. The All-Stars’ All-Star, if you will. And with this year's roster announced , it's time for the 2025 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan.

If you want top-speed attacking action in this month’s All-Star game, you want Bouanga.

It’s not just Bouanga’s love for one-v-one (or one-v-two) dribbling that makes him a perfect candidate for the captaincy. It’s also his love for shooting. Only Lionel Messi has taken more shots on a per-90-minute basis than Bouanga this year, among players who have started regularly in MLS this season. At 4.79 shots per 90, Bouanga is ready to let rip at a moment’s notice.

I’ve got a stat for you, dear reader: no player with more than 200 minutes to his name in MLS this year completes more dribbles than Denis Bouanga on a per-90-minute basis. With his 4.05 successful dribbles per 90, according to FBref, the LAFC winger is the league’s dominant one-v-one attacking force. And in an All-Star game with an audience just itching to “ooo” and “ahh” on every touch, there’s no player more likely to take the game to the opposition and draw those very sounds from the crowd than Bouanga.

Campaign slogan: I did it in Portland, I’m doing it in Cincinnati, let me do it in Austin.

By “it," of course, I mean changing games in the attack.

While Evander isn’t quite on pace to equal his numbers from last season with the Portland Timbers, he’s still been incredibly productive as the No. 10 in Pat Noonan’s FC Cincinnati team. The Brazilian is in the 99th percentile for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes among his positional peers, according to FBref. He’s also in the 98th percentile for shot-creating actions among that same group of players, finding looks for himself and threading through balls into his teammates at a top-level clip.

That Evander has maintained so much of his productivity despite a change of scenery late in the offseason is a testament to his skill. Throughout MLS history, seeing a player of Evander’s quality have success at two different stops within the league has been wildly rare. Now, thanks to MLS’s new cash trade rule, we’ve seen Evander put up impressive numbers for two different teams, in two different conferences and over multiple seasons.