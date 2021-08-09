Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 18

The choices for Week 18's AT&T Goal of the Week vote are as diverse as the league itself.
We saw a pair of youngsters in Santiago Rodriguez and Paxten Aaronson make the most of their first starts, Felipe Mora remained red-hot for the Portland Timbers with his second goal in four days and Zachary Brault-Guillard left us wondering if his wondergoal was meant to be a cross or a shot.
Rodriguez put NYCFC ahead with a well-worked goal, with Taty Castellanos and Thiago Andrade combining on the finish. Aaronson weaved his way through traffic atop the box before firing a thunderous left-footed shot past Matt Turner for his first MLS goal in a 2-1 loss to the Revs. Mora was the recipient of a terrific ball into the box by Sebastian Blanco before producing a spin-cycle finish in the Timbers’ 3-2 win over RSL.
And Brault-Guillard, who was played into space out wide by Samuel Piette, lofted a ball toward the far post that nestled into the side netting in a 2-1 defeat to D.C. United.
Vote for your favorite below or at Twitter.com/MLS.