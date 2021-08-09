Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 18

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

The choices for Week 18's AT&T Goal of the Week vote are as diverse as the league itself.

We saw a pair of youngsters in Santiago Rodriguez and Paxten Aaronson make the most of their first starts, Felipe Mora remained red-hot for the Portland Timbers with his second goal in four days and Zachary Brault-Guillard left us wondering if his wondergoal was meant to be a cross or a shot.

Rodriguez put NYCFC ahead with a well-worked goal, with Taty Castellanos and Thiago Andrade combining on the finish. Aaronson weaved his way through traffic atop the box before firing a thunderous left-footed shot past Matt Turner for his first MLS goal in a 2-1 loss to the Revs. Mora was the recipient of a terrific ball into the box by Sebastian Blanco before producing a spin-cycle finish in the Timbers’ 3-2 win over RSL.

And Brault-Guillard, who was played into space out wide by Samuel Piette, lofted a ball toward the far post that nestled into the side netting in a 2-1 defeat to D.C. United.

Vote for your favorite below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Goal of the Week

Chicago Fire FC's Luka Stojanovic named Week 18 MLS Player of the Week
Chicago Fire FC Midfielder Luka Stojanović Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 18
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Atlanta, Portland & San Jose turn heads in Week 18
no cap! DJ Kaytranada, Big Boi co-headline MLS All-Star Concert presented by Heineken on August 24 
BMO Field to host Canada's September home World Cup Qualifiers
