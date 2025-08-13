San Diego FC's Chucky Lozano wins Goal of the Matchday

San Diego FC midfielder Chucky Lozano took home AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 28, claiming 35.9% of the fan vote.

The Mexican international fired home a long-range, curling shot as Western Conference-leading San Diego FC remain in Supporters’ Shield contention following a 2-0 win at Sporting Kansas City .

2nd place, Yannick Bright (34.7%): The Inter Miami CF midfielder nearly won Goal of the Matchday, stepping into a failed headed clearance and powering home a first-time volley in a 4-1 Florida Derby loss to Orlando City.

3rd place, Wilfried Zaha (19.4%): Zaha made it nine consecutive regular-season matches with a goal contribution with a powerful volley in the 85th minute to lead surging Charlotte FC to a 1-0 victory at FC Cincinnati.

4th place, Carles Gil (10%): Gil became the New England Revolution’s all-time leader in regular-season goal contributions, dodging a defender with a sweet first touch before depositing a curling shot into the bottom corner in a 2-0 win over D.C. United.