Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 28

With Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 complete, the MLS regular season returned this past weekend and the golazos flowed like fine wine. Vote here for your favorite up for AT&T Goal of the Matchday from Matchday 28.

Carles Gil: The former Landon Donovan MLS MVP became the New England Revolution’s all-time leader in regular-season goal contributions, dodging a defender with a sweet first touch before depositing a curling shot into the bottom corner in a 2-0 win over D.C. United.

Hirving Lozano: The Mexican international delivered from distance, firing home a long-range, curling shot as San Diego FC remain in Supporters’ Shield contention following a 2-0 win at Sporting Kansas City.

Yannick Bright: The midfielder provided the lone bright spot in Inter Miami’s 4-1 Florida Derby defeat at Orlando City, stepping into a failed headed clearance and powering home a first-time volley.