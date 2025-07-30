Atlanta United's Alexey Miranchuk wins Goal of the Matchday

Atlanta United midfielder Alexey Miranchuk took home AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 27, earning 45.7% of the fan vote.

It was a trademark strike for the Five Stripes' Russian DP, who sent a long-range, left-footed blast into the corner, rescuing a point for his side in the 99th minute of a 2-2 draw against Seattle Sounders FC .

2nd place, Mikael Uhre (25.1%): The Danish forward saved the day for the Philadelphia Union, netting a clinical 89th-minute winner as part of a brace in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids, which sent his side back atop the Supporters’ Shield race.

3rd place, Robert Taylor (17.2%): The Finnish international capped Austin FC’s 4-2 win at D.C. United with a low shot from distance that caromed in off the far post.

4th place, Alonso Martínez (12%): The Costa Rican forward earned Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors after scoring a hat trick in New York City FC’s wild 4-3 win at FC Dallas. The pick of the bunch being his defender-splitting run and clipped finish over Maarten Paes.