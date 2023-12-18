USMNT roster prediction: Who could make January 2024 camp?

Here’s how a 23-player MLS-heavy roster could shake out, acknowledging breaking into the "A" team won't be easy.

As such, fans should expect a mix of up-and-comers and veterans with Concacaf Nations League (late March), Copa América (late June to early July) and the Summer Olympics (late July to early August) all on the horizon. The latter is a U-23 competition with three overage players.

“This is an opportunity for us to identify and work with the next generation of players who have the potential to make an impact on our program,” Berhalter said at the time .

As the 2024 edition nears, the Yanks will meet Slovenia on Jan. 20 at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas. While we don’t know the roster just yet, head coach Gregg Berhalter dropped a big hint in last month’s release announcing the match.

Like clockwork, the US men’s national team begins each calendar year with a domestic-heavy January camp – complete with a friendly or two.

Don’t forget: On the other side of the Hell is Real rivalry, Roman Celentano has become a reliable shot-stopper for FC Cincinnati . Josh Cohen is another intriguing option, recently signing with Atlanta United after several standout seasons at Israeli side Maccabi Haifa.

Will Chris Brady ultimately be better than fellow Chicago Fire FC homegrown goalkeeper Gaga Slonina, as some pundits have posited? Wherever you fall in that debate, Brady enters his age-20 season as one of MLS' top players at his position.

Patrick Schulte has played his way into serious Paris 2024 consideration after backstopping Columbus to their second MLS Cup title in four years . Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy allowed the college soccer product to learn and grow on the job, a decision that paid off.

Drake Callender likely won't take the USMNT No. 1 shirt away from Matt Turner anytime soon, but he's earned more looks – potentially a Sean Johnson -type role like at Qatar 2022. He routinely bailed out Inter Miami en route to the 2023 Leagues Cup title , arguably playing at a team-MVP level.

We all know what Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman bring to the table, so their inclusion is more geared towards the Nations League and Copa América squads. One curveball is Robinson's exploring free agency, both in MLS and abroad.

Mindful of expanding the center-back pool, Jackson Ragen ( Seattle ) and Nkosi Tafari ( Dallas ) have both played their way into a USMNT opportunity. They're now 25 and 26, respectively, shining as late-bloomers after playing college soccer.

Provided he's healthy after undergoing sports hernia surgery in late September, LA Galaxy homegrown Jalen Neal is a no-brainer pick. The 20-year-old already has six USMNT caps after featuring prominently at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup and is a prime candidate to anchor the Olympic squad's backline.

Don’t forget about: This time last year, Shaq Moore ( Nashville SC ) and DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF) were returning home from representing the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup . They know Berhalter's system, but appear to have slid down the depth chart.

DeJuan Jones is a versatile fullback whose reputation with the New England Revolution is unquestioned, and Julian Gressel is searching for a new club in free agency after helping Columbus lift MLS Cup. They're veteran-minded options who bring unique skill sets in the buildup to the 2026 World Cup.

Joining Wiley at left back, John Tolkin had a true coming-of-age season in 2023 with the New York Red Bulls . Don't be surprised if he heads to Europe over the next couple of transfer windows. Both Wiley and Tolkin are Olympic-eligible, too.

Benjamin Cremaschi - Inter Miami CF

Jack McGlynn - Philadelphia Union

Aidan Morris - Columbus Crew

James Sands - New York City FC

Aidan Morris was a huge part of the Crew winning MLS Cup earlier this month, capping a year that started with his USMNT debut and included an MLS All-Star nod. He needs to keep developing, but a 2026 World Cup roster spot is a reachable goal.

Benjamin Cremaschi was perhaps the breakout player of the 2023 MLS season, benefiting from the Lionel Messi Effect. The 18-year-old should be a big part of Inter Miami's highly-anticipated 2024, looking to add more final-third sharpness to his unrelenting work rate and box-to-box play.

Jack McGlynn has become a written-in-pen starter for the Philadelphia Union and boasts arguably the most cultured left foot in the league, spraying passes and dictating tempo. He was crucial during the United States' run to the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinals.

James Sands is the only player listed above who's not age-eligible for the 2024 Olympics, as he'll turn 24 next July. But the New York City FC captain's experience and versatility – he's able to play d-mid, center back and in a hybrid right-back role – are a bonus at the international level.

Don’t forget: Looking ahead to the Olympics, Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids) and Josh Atencio (Seattle Sounders FC) are both options. Ditto for Noel Buck (New England Revolution), but he's been with England's U-19s and part of a bigger dual-national recruitment tug-of-war.