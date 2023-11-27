USMNT January camp: 2024 schedule begins vs. Slovenia

The US men’s national team will begin their 2024 schedule by hosting a friendly against Slovenia on Jan. 20, the federation announced Monday.

The match will be held in Texas at Toyota Field, home of USL Championship side San Antonio FC, and start a busy calendar year that includes the Nations League Final Four, Copa América and Olympic Games.

Since the friendly falls outside a FIFA international window, the roster is expected to be largely comprised of domestic-based players who are preparing for their 2024 season. Historically, the USMNT's January camp has acted as a springboard for – and rewarded – new talent.

“This is an opportunity for us to identify and work with the next generation of players who have the potential to make an impact on our program,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement.

“With the World Cup coming to the United States in 2026, we have placed a huge priority on getting as many players as possible experience in important competitions. Between the Olympics, Concacaf Nations League and Copa América, the chances are there for players to make a statement, and for many of them the game in San Antonio can be an important first step.”